"Haram ball I give up”, “Ain’t that good” – PSG fans express concern as 24-year-old star is named in starting line-up to face Troyes

Some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are not pleased to see Nordi Mukiele in the Parisians' starting line-up to face Troyes today (October 29).

PSG will host Troyes in their 13th Ligue 1 match of the season at the Parc des Princes today. They will go into the game looking to extend their lead over second-placed RC Lens to five points.

Les Parisiens, who are yet to taste defeat in the league this term will also look to maintain their unbeaten run in the French top-flight. They currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 32 points, having won 10 and drawn two of their 12 matches.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, PSG have named their starting line-up to face Troyes. Christophe Galtier has made four changes to the team that beat Maccabi Haifa 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 25).

Marco Verratti and Carlos Soler have notably replaced Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches in midfield. Presnel Kimpembe has been handed his first start for the side since early September, having just returned from an injury, with Marquinhos dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Mukiele has replaced Achraf Hakimi at right-back for the match against Troyes. However, the France international's inclusion has left a section of the PSG fans infuriated.

Some supporters have even taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Mukiele's inclusion.

PSG acquired Mukiele's services from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for a deal worth €16 million in the summer. The 24-year-old has since made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians, providing one assist in the process.

Mukiele Galtier's side to 11 wins in those 14 games and will look to do the same against Troyes. It now remains to be seen if he can prove his doubters wrong by impressing for Les Parisiens today.

How have PSG's opponents Troyes fared?

Troyes currently sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from their 12 matches so far. They have won three, drawn four and lost five of their 12 league games this season.

Bruno Irles and Co. have been winless in their last four matches in the French top-flight. They will look to set the record straight by causing an upset over the Parisians at the Parc des Princes today.

Troyes have notably made one change to the team that played out a 2-2 draw against Llorent last weekend. Gauthier Gallon, who started the last two matches on the bench, is back in goal for the visitors today, replacing Southampton loanee Mateusz Lis.

