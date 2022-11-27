“Hard not to have an ego with such talent”, “Type of player you pay a ticket to watch” – Fans hail Mbappe as best in the world after stunning display in FIFA World Cup against Denmark

Football fans have lavished praise on Kylian Mbappe after he guided France to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 26. The forward was the most impressive player on the field for the French side, as he scored a brace to power them ahead of Denmark.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their disbelief in Mbappe's stunning quality, with many hailing his talent. The sharpshooter currently has three goals to his name in the FIFA World Cup. He could go on to become the highest goalscorer of the tournament if he continues in this fashion.

Here is a selection of tweets from highly impressed supporters, many of whom recognized the forward as currently the best player in the world:

France is the country with most talent in the world of football. @ESPNFC Say what you want about Mbappe as a person. The guy is the best player in the world. Not just because of his numbers, but because is the type of player you pay a ticket to watch. Is pure entertaining and joy.France is the country with most talent in the world of football. @ESPNFC Say what you want about Mbappe as a person. The guy is the best player in the world. Not just because of his numbers, but because is the type of player you pay a ticket to watch. Is pure entertaining and joy. France is the country with most talent in the world of football.

Haaland. Anyone who disagrees is 12 years old or follows the media hype @ESPNFC Mbappe is so much better thanHaaland. Anyone who disagrees is 12 years old or follows the media hype @ESPNFC Mbappe is so much better thanHaaland. Anyone who disagrees is 12 years old or follows the media hype

Tom @TclarkIV @ESPNFC His ego is going to keep being an issue with his club but the man is a hell of a player @ESPNFC His ego is going to keep being an issue with his club but the man is a hell of a player

Thinking_man @Thinkin12461442 @TclarkIV @ESPNFC Hard not to have an ego with such talent. It is like expecting, Mike Tyson, Conor Mcgregor or Jon Jones not to have an ego. Not possible to stay humble with such talent. @TclarkIV @ESPNFC Hard not to have an ego with such talent. It is like expecting, Mike Tyson, Conor Mcgregor or Jon Jones not to have an ego. Not possible to stay humble with such talent.

🇵🇹 @Asensii20 @ESPNFC Mbappe is a much better “footballer” than Haaland. If you disagree, you don’t know ball. @ESPNFC Mbappe is a much better “footballer” than Haaland. If you disagree, you don’t know ball.

Betty Namuddu @BettyNamuddu1 @ESPNFC In my opinion he is one of the best in the world and so far the most entertaining player to watch in World Cup! What a talent?!!🥰 @ESPNFC In my opinion he is one of the best in the world and so far the most entertaining player to watch in World Cup! What a talent?!!🥰

France are the current holders of the FIFA World Cup trophy. While they are expected to contend again, their pick of six points in two games has exceeded expectations.

Their blistering form has seen them enter the knockout stages of the tournament, and it's all thanks to Mbappe, who has scored in both games.

The forward's form for Les Bleus is hardly surprising, as he has been an undroppable player since he burst onto the scene in 2017. He helped them to the trophy at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring four goals.

Didier Deschamps will be banking on the forward to repeat the effort in the upcoming games.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe scores two goals to secure France's slot in the knockout round

The first half saw the Danes hold on for dear life as they were hounded over and over again by the French side. However, they could do little to stop the second-half onslaught. Paris Saint-Germain's attacker Mbappe led the charge on the night with a remarkable effort just after the hour.

He delighted the fans with a brilliant one-two with Theo Hernandez, who provided the return ball for him to latch on and put past the goalkeeper.

Denmark equalized from a corner routine, with Andreas Christensen powering in a header, but the Danes could not celebrate for long.

Close to stoppage time, Kylian Mbappe struck once more, putting France ahead and sealing their seat in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. The forward timed his run effortlessly, beating the offside trap to score from Antoine Griezmann's accurate cross into the far post.

France will play their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group game against Tunisia on November 30.

