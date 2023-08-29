“Hardest to play against” - Rio Ferdinand chooses between Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was asked to choose the best striker in the world between Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema during their prime years.

Ferdinand had no doubts about his answer. He responded (h/t @theMadridZone on X):

"Prime Benzema. He was the hardest to play against."

Ferdinand and Benzema (35) faced each other four times as opponents, with the first two encounters coming in the group stage of the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman scored in his team's 1-1 draw at home while the Englishman kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford in a 1-0 win.

Their next encounter came in November 2010, when France beat England 2-1 at Wembley, with Benzema getting on the scoresheet. The last time the two legendary players faced each other was in the last-16 of the 2012-13 Champions League season.

Benzema was kept quiet in Real Madrid's 1-1 first-leg draw and was benched for the second leg, which Los Blancos won 2-1 away from home. The 35-year-old is widely regarded by many as one of the finest strikers in modern football.

Benzema registered 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games for Real Madrid before leaving them for Al-Ittihad this summer. Suarez, meanwhile, left European football last summer when he was released by Atletico Madrid.

The 36-year-old Uruguayan superstar was one of the best strikers in the world during the early and mid-2010s. But he was fairly quiet against Ferdinand, winning just one of the five encounters against him and scoring twice — all for Liverpool.

Ferdinand never faced Lewandowski (35), who has 368 goals in 479 first-division games in his career and is still going strong as Barcelona's first-choice No. 9.

Karim Benzema has already claimed he will not go down the same career path as Rio Ferdinand

Karim Benzema has stated that he will not become a football pundit after retiring as a player because of the way they disrespect players.

Rio Ferdinand has been among a number of high-profile footballers who have entered punditry after retirement. The Englishman hung up his boots in July 2015 and is currently working as a TV pundit for TNT Sports.

Benzema said in November 2022, via @theMadridZone on X:

"Becoming a football pundit after retiring? No, never, the way they disrespect players, I could never do that."

Benzema has won every trophy there is to win in club football. He undertook a new venture this summer when he signed for Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League last term.

The Frenchman signed a three-year deal with the Saudi giants and it remains to be seen if will retire in the Middle East or return to Europe in the future.