"Hardly put a foot wrong" – Noel Whelan hails 'incredible' Liverpool star for his performances since Luis Diaz signing

Liverpool's winter signing Luis Diaz is off to an explosive start at Anfield, scoring twice in six Premier League games.

However, the Colombian isn't the only one who has caught the attention in recent weeks. Former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diogo Jota has also been brilliant since Diaz landed in Merseyside, earning plaudits from football pundit Noel Whelan.

Jota has bagged 19 goals for Liverpool in 39 appearances across competitions this season. That makes him the second-highest scorer in the squad, behind Mohamed Salah. Noel Whelan couldn't help but praise Jota for his brilliance in front of goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis DiazThe first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis Diaz 🇨🇴🔴The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds 🙌 https://t.co/qZGNmHPKIn

The former Leeds United forward told Football Insider following the Reds' 1-0 FA victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday:

“Wow, just look at that squad and the substitutions Klopp was able to make. When you look at that frontline, Jota has come up with the all-important goal yet again. He gets himself into the right place at the right time, makes the right run, and is so potent in front of goal. He’s incredible."

The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continue to be effective for Liverpool. That, however, doesn't take anything away from the tremendous quality Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have to offer.

Following the duo's incredible outing in recent weeks, praise continues to pour in from fans and pundits alike. According to Whelan, the Reds have taken their attack to the next level with the 'bit of business' they pulled off in January.

“Diaz has come in and hit the ground running, and Jota has hardly put a foot wrong in response. That bit of business in January has taken their attack to the next level," the Englishman said.

Liverpool have a bright future with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both featured in the Reds' FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

With uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah's future and the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino being on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool need to start planning for the future.

The Reds certainly have no reason to panick, though. The likes of Diaz and Jota give them hope of a decent future. In the next year or two, the duo will be ready to step onto the centre stage. and there's no doubt they have what it takes to mark the start of an era at Anfield.

By reaching the FA Cup semis after beating Nottingham Forest, Liverpool's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple are still alive.

They take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and are only a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with nine games to go. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup last month.

Edited by Bhargav