Harry Kane achieves what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t in their careers after goal against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane recently achieved a feat that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi weren't able to. The England captain became only the second player to score at least 20 goals in nine consecutive seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

Kane found the back of the net in Spurs' 2-0 win over rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, February 26. This took his tally to 20 goals across competitions this season, with 18 of them coming in the league.

Kane joined Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as the only two players to score 20+ goals in nine consecutive seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

Squawka @Squawka Only two players have scored 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons:



◎ Robert Lewandowski

◉ Harry Kane



The elite. Only two players have scored 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons: ◎ Robert Lewandowski ◉ Harry Kane The elite. https://t.co/yjXRjlGD47

While Ronaldo might reach the 20-goal mark this season, he has left Europe's top five leagues and currently plies his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC. He has scored 11 goals for Manchester United and Al-Nassr this season.

Messi could comfortably score 20 goals across competitions this season, having scored 17 already. However, he scored just 11 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season, breaking the streak.

Kane, meanwhile, has been in stellar form over the years for Tottenham. He recently became the club's all-time top scorer and has now scored 268 goals.

The Englishman also outscored Messi and Ronaldo in the 2017 calendar year, scoring 56 goals for club and country.

Jose Mourinho snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

While fans widely regard Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two greatest footballers of all time, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho feels otherwise.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss acknowledged the longevity of the two eternal rivals but picked Brazil legend Ronaldo based on pure skill. He told LiveScore:

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had longer careers, and they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo [Nazario]."

He added:

"When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realized that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Bobby Robson and Jose Mourinho watching Ronaldo Nazario's first game for Barcelona after they signed him from PSV. Bobby Robson and Jose Mourinho watching Ronaldo Nazario's first game for Barcelona after they signed him from PSV. https://t.co/nnueKHKV0P

The former Brazil striker scored 295 goals and provided 75 assists in 452 games for club and country. Throughout his career, he played for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan.

El Fenomeno also won the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002.

Poll : 0 votes