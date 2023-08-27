Harry Kane declares he wants to 'play at the top level for another seven or eight years', cites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has declared that he wants to follow the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as he looks to play at the top level for many more years to come.

The England skipper left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur this summer to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth €100m plus €10m in bonuses. The 30-year-old has already opened his account for the Bavarian giants, scoring one and assisting another in his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Kane has revealed that he wants to keep playing at the highest level for at least seven or eight more years.

He also admitted that he looks up to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema or Lewandowski for inspiration. He told Bild, as quoted by 90 Min:

"I wouldn't say that, no. I know that when you turn 30 as a footballer, people somehow always have the end in the back of their minds. But I would like to play at the top level for another seven or eight years.

"And the example of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema or Lewandowski shows that it is absolutely possible to achieve top performances when you are a footballer. The decision for FC Bayern was not made because of time pressure, but out of conviction."

He also opened up on his biggest motivation behind joining Bayern Munich which is to win trophies and challenge for the Champions League. He said:

"I felt it was time for me to take the next step in my career. I wanted this experience, to fight for titles, for the Champions League. Playing for a club as gigantic as Bayern is an insane challenge."

Despite being widely regarded as one of the best centre-forwards of the modern era, Kane is yet to win his first trophy as a footballer. He scored a total 280 goals in 435 games during his stint at Spurs while scoring 58 for England so far.

Bayern Munich sold a record number of Harry Kane kits the day after his transfer was announced

As reported by German outlet Kicker via Bavarian Football Works, Harry Kane's kits sold at a record pace for Bayern Munich the day after his transfer from Tottenham was officially announced.

As per the report, Bayern sold 13,000 Kane shirts, split across stadium sales, online shop, and local stores, which is a club record. The figures eclipse the number sold after Leroy Sané’s move from Manchester City in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich parted ways with Robert Lewandowski in 2021 with the Polish superstar moving to Spanish giants Barcelona. The Bavarians struggled to fill his void but in Kane, they finally seem to have found a capable replacement.