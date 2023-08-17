Harry Kane makes interesting Ballon d'Or admission after completing Bayern Munich move 

Harry Kane reckons his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or have improved after joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.

The English striker has joined Thomas Tuchel's side from Spurs in a £100 million deal. He joins a Bayern that side have just won their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and are viewed as one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane, 30, has alluded to this by explaining how playing for Bayern can help him win a potential Ballon d'Or. He claims that winning trophies puts you in the running (via The Daily Mail):

"If you are winning your league and the Champions League, and obviously we as England have the European Championship next summer as well... as we've seen with the Ballon d'Or, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that."

The England captain continued by insisting that awards will likely come if he continues his right vein of goalscoring form:

"If I'm scoring goals and we are winning trophies then that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on now."

Kane was once again in prolific form for Tottenham last season, bagging 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in English football history.

However, the prolific frontman was unable to get his hands on silverware during his 12 years with Spurs. Hence, a move to Bayern gives him a golden opportunity to not only win trophies as part of a team but also individual honors that come with it.

Harry Kane wants to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or

Kane has big aspirations that could be aided by his Bayern transfer.

Harry Kane looks set to make his first start for Bayern when Tuchel's men clash with Werder Bremen on Friday (August 18). The English striker did come on in the 64th minute of the Bavarians' 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup. That was his first chance at what is likely to be many trophies while at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain has made it clear in the past that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He spoke about potentially winning the Ballon d'Or while at Tottenham six years ago (via Be Soccer):

"I'd do whatever I can to win that big gold trophy [the Ballon d'Or]. It is definitely something I aspire to do."

He continued by namedropping the two iconic forwards with Messi sitting on seven awards while Ronaldo has five to his name:

"Ronaldo won La Liga and the Champions League and that is why he wins it. Messi is in a similar situation. To do that it isn't just individual, it is about a team winning trophies and, hopefully, that is what I can do at Tottenham."

Harry Kane has become Bayern's most expensive player in the club's history and he has an evident lust to be successful. He is yet to win the Ballon d'Or during his career and that appears to be on his agenda.