Harry Kane makes interesting Manchester United prediction after Bayern Munich's dramtic 4-3 UCL win

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is confident that Manchester United will get back to winning ways following their 4-3 defeat at the hands of the German giants. The 4-3 loss in the Champions League marked the third straight loss for the Red Devils.

However, Kane stated that the team is full of talent and believes they can bounce back once their players return from injuries.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, he said:

"They're obviously going through a difficult spell, suffering with some injuries as well," Kane told TNT Sports after full-time. "They're a team with a lot of talent, which you saw in the last five minutes. They can score goals and turn games around really quickly."

He added:

"But overall, I'm not too worried about them, I'm more focused on myself. I'm sure they'll improve and get back to their best but I’m just concerned about us here in Germany and I'm enjoying it so far."

Manchester United are going through a dry spell, with consecutive losses to Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Bayern. They currently find themselves 13th in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag's side are missing multiple key players, including the likes of Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw in defence. Mason Mount is also out for the near future.

United began the game against Bayern strongly but found themselves down 2-0. An error from Andre Onana followed by a brilliant run from Jamal Musiala setting up Serge Gnabry saw ten Hag's side go down 2-0 at the break.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund managed to pull one back before Kane made it 3-1. Two late goals from Casemiro either side of a Mathys Tel finish late in the game meant Manchester United began their UCL campaign with a loss.

Erik ten Hag aims sneaky dig at two Manchester United stars in build-up to Andre Onana error

ten Hag stated that it was too easy for Leroy Sane to take the shot.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that the blame for the first goal should not fall upon Andre Onana alone.

Speaking after his side's 4-3 loss to Bayern, the Dutchman stated that it was too easy for Leroy Sane to take an attempt from outside the box.

He said:

"It's not only about one mistake because before that, it was too easy for the player to take the shot."

The comment was seemingly aimed at Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen. The pair's half-hearted defending meant Sane was able to complete a neat one-two with Kane before launching a shot that Onana spilled into the net.

Further goals from Serge Gnabry, Kane and Mathys Tel helped the Bundesliga side complete a win over United. They have now lost three games in a row, conceding at least three goals in all of those defeats.