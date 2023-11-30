Harry Kane names Chelsea legend and Giorgio Chiellini as the toughest defenders he's faced in his career

Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane has named Chelsea legend John Terry and Giorgio Chiellini among the toughest opponents he has faced in his career. Not for the first time, he sang praises of the two modern-day legends when asked who the toughest defenders he has faced in his career are.

Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers and leading goalscorers in world football over the last decade, consistently performing excellently for club and country. The English striker joined Bayern Munich from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, leaving the club permanently for the first time in his career.

Kane was recently speaking with ESPN when he was asked about his toughest opponents. The 30-year-old wasted no time in offering a response, naming Terry and Chiellini:

"Yeah I faced John Terry early in my career and I thought he was, you know, the reason he is one of the best defenders in the world. Really smart, really intelligent. And then, Chiellini, you know, against Italy, against Juve. He was really tough to play against, again really smart, used his body well, strong, good in the air, so, I'll probably go with them two."

Harry Kane is an icon of 21st century football in his own right, and is considered by many to be the most complete striker in the world.

Kane holds the all-time goal-scoring record for Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team, a testament to his quality. The fact that he named John Terry and Giorgio Chiellini as his toughest opponents highlights the enduring quality of both defenders.

Harry Kane has settled brilliantly into life in Germany

Harry Kane went through a huge change in the summer when he swapped England for Germany, joining Bayern Munich for around €100 million. The move has gone exactly as he would have hoped, and he is showing his quality at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Kane has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first five UEFA Champions League games for the club, helping them to win their group. His form in the Bundesliga is on another level, with 18 goals and five assists to his name in only 12 matches.

Much has been made of the lack of silverware in Harry Kane's career, and he likely went to Germany to correct the anomaly. With or without trophies, the Englishman is undoubtedly one of the finest strikers of his generation.