Harry Kane names former Liverpool star as the most underrated player he has ever seen

England captain Harry Kane has named former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson as the most underrated player he has ever played with.

In a recent interview with GOAL, Kane was given a word and was asked to name the first players that came to his mind in the context of the word.

So, when he was given the word underrated, Kane named Henderson.

Henderson, a teammate of Kane in the national team, left Liverpool last summer to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. He has since returned to European football and is currently plying his trade for Dutch outfit Ajax.

Henderson made a total of 492 appearances Liverpool, scoring 33 goals and providing 59 assists. He won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, among other trophies, with the Reds.

After playing 19 games for Ettifaq under his former teammate Steven Gerrard, Henderson joined Ajax, having made 11 appearances for the Eredivisie club. Prior to his move to Anfield in 2011, Henderson played for clubs like Coventry and Sunderland.

The 33-year-old central midfielder is an accomplished England international and has made 80 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists.

As for Harry Kane, he enjoyed a fruitful personal campaign in his first season at Bayern Munich. He scored 44 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

Bayern, however, went trophyless this season, meaning Kane is yet to win silverware in his professional career.

Jordan Henderson was recently spotted training at Liverpool's facilities

Jordan Henderson recently suffered a muscle injury and as part of his rehabilitation process, the Englishman returned to Liverpool's AXA training ground.

Henderson has returned to action since and bagged an assist in his return game against FC Volendum. He also played 79 minutes in the next game against Almere City.

Henderson could very well be a part of the England squad for the UEFA Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany.

His last international appearance came against Malta in November 2023. Henderson, however, was on the bench for the March friendly against Belgium.