Harry Kane names Manchester United star as scariest footballer he has ever faced in his career

England and Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane has named Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire as the scariest footballer he has ever faced.

Maguire, 31, has often faced scrutiny for his error-prone outings for both England and the Red Devils. However, on his day, the former Leicester City ace can prove to be a real hindrance for opposition forwards due to his great experience, towering presence and indubitable bravery.

During a recent interaction with GOAL, Kane was asked a number of questions. When queried to name the quickest centre-back, he named Raphael Varane. However, he claimed Maguire to be the scariest opponent.

Maguire, who has played alongside Kane 57 times in an England jersey, is currently a squad player for Manchester United. He has bagged 13 goals in 230 games across competitions for the Red Devils so far.

The ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man has represented England 64 times and has netted seven times for Thomas Tuchel's team. He has won two trophies as a player, one FA Cup and one EFL Cup so far.

Manchester United star urged to depart club

During a chat with Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur, Denmark and Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel was asked if Christian Eriksen should move back to Ajax. He responded (h/t Metro):

"That would be a great step for him. Of course, as we know, he is a midfielder. Nowadays in the Premier League you need players who can sprint up and down for 90 minutes. The way Ruben Amorim wants to play also doesn't suit him, he wants to win the ball back quickly. At a very high pace. That's not in his nature."

Schmeichel, who played for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1999, said:

"Unfortunately, Eriksen no longer has that energy. He's a great player. Some of the things he does on the field... he's still so good on the ball and technically. I think Ajax would be a fantastic move for him."

Eriksen, who joined Ajax's youth setup as a 16-year-old in 2009, has started 14 of his 21 overall appearances for Manchester United this season. The 32-year-old Denmark international has found the back of the net four times and registered four assists in 1210 minutes for his club so far.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star's current contract is set to run out this June. He could opt to join Ajax, where he made 165 total appearances between 2010 and 2013, on a free transfer ahead of next campaign.

