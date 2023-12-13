Harry Kane pinpoints Manchester United weakness Bayern Munich exploited in 1-0 UEFA Champions League win

Bayern Munich defeated Manchester United 1-0 in their final group stage game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The loss sealed United's exit from all European competitions this season, with the Red Devils finishing at the bottom of their group behind Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the match at Old Trafford, courtesy of an assist from Harry Kane. The Englishman, who joined Bayern this summer, has 22 goals and eight assists in 20 games for his new club and addressed how his team plotted United's downfall in the game.

Kane said (via 90min):

"I felt like we controlled the game and I felt like we had the better chances. United might have had a bit more of the possession. We were calm and knew in the quick transitions that we could hurt them and that was kind of what happened."

Bayern have already sealed the top spot in the group before the encounter, making the fixture a dead rubber for them. However, they were thrashed 5-1 last weekend by Eintracht Frankfurt, which potentially motivated them to come back with an answer on the pitch.

"It is always tough when you're top of the group and through already, but we had a good motivation after the result we had at the weekend and it was nice to get the win today," Kane said.

Copenhagen finished second in the group after beating Galatasaray 1-0 in the other game of the group.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel requests for more time for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure at the club this season. He had a refreshing first season at Old Trafford, where the club finished third in the league and won the Carabao Cup.

However, things appear to be falling off the pace this season. United are sixth in the league standings, courtesy of some slim wins and their European outings have mostly been forgetful.

Ten Hag's team has already suffered 12 defeats this season and conceded 15 goals in the Champions League group stages (most by an English team in Europe in group stages). They are also failing to fire in front of goal, with United only registering 18 goals in 16 Premier League games so far.

Amidst calls of criticism, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has called for more time for the underfire Dutch boss. He told CBS Studio (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think Ten Hag can turn this around, he is well equipped. There is a lot of people saying we need to change the manager again and that’s an opinion but, to who? Who is the next guy going to be? It [problems] go a lot deeper. It is structural at the football club."

Manchester United's next three games are all in the Premier League - Liverpool, West Ham United, and Aston Villa. It could potentially be a make-or-break month for ten Hag at Old Trafford.