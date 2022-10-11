Harry Kane refers to European giants as a 'top club' as rumors surrounding Tottenham Hotspur exit intensify

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has referred to Bayern Munich as a top club as rumors of a potential move intensify, as per the Independent.

Kane is out of contract in 2024 and is reportedly a target for Bayern, who look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who departed for Barcelona in the summer.

The prolific English forward was asked about speculation over his future before Spurs' encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on October 12.

He replied:

“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best. For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night.”

Kane has made an impressive start to the season, with eight goals and one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.

Tottenham currently sit 3rd in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by four points.

The English striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the 2021 summer transfer window.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Spurs had rejected four attempts from the Cityzens to sign Kane as they were eager to keep hold of him

Kane has spoken in the past of wanting to win trophies, which is something Tottenham have not achieved during his career.

90min @90min_Football



He must be 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 disappointed. It’s now been five years since Harry Kane said this. He’s won 0 trophies.He must be 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 disappointed. It’s now been five years since Harry Kane said this. He’s won 0 trophies. He must be 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 disappointed. 😓 https://t.co/KVymCnpViF

The English striker rose up the youth ranks at Spurs before making his debut in 2009.

He has made 398 appearances for Spurs, scoring 256 goals and providing 60 assists.

Bayern may be encouraged by Tottenham striker Kane's comments

Kane has called Bayern a top club

Although Kane has claimed that he is concentrating on Spurs, his words may still instil belief within the Bayern camp that they can secure the striker's signature.

It is clear that the Englishman wants to end his career having won trophies and he would have the perfect opportunity to do so at the Allianz Arena.

Kane would be an ideal long-term replacement for Lewandowski, with the Polish forward's departure this past summer having been impactful.

Julian Nagelsmann's side currently sit 3rd in the Bundesliga table, trailing league leaders Union Berlin by four points.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Kane Lewandowski



Two of the best finishers in the business go head-to-head tonight!



Look at those numbers KaneLewandowskiTwo of the best finishers in the business go head-to-head tonight!Look at those numbers ⚪️ Kane 🆚 Lewandowski 🔴Two of the best finishers in the business go head-to-head tonight!Look at those numbers 🔥 https://t.co/FzRuudfZGB

However, Bayern have won the Bundesliga 10 years in a row and a large part of that was down to the signing of Lewandowski in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund.

The Pole went on to score an astounding 344 goals in 375 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians.

Kane may be enticed by the prospect of filling the boots of the legendary forward and playing for a club that have been competing among the european elite season after season.

Poll : 0 votes