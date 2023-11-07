Harry Kane’s incredible luxury Munich hotel suite with £1 million bill features exclusive BMW test drive experience and more: Reports 

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has reportedly spent over £1 million already during his stay at a luxury hotel since moving to Germany.

Bayern signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for over £100 million after a transfer saga that lasted almost the entire summer transfer window. The Englishman has been prolific for the German side, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 14 games across competitions.

Kane has also broken the record for most goals in Bundesliga after first 10 games with 15 goals, including three hat-tricks. He has settled in well at Bayern but outside of the club, he is yet to find a permanent residence.

As per The Sun, the Englishman lives with his wife in Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski, one of the most luxurious hotels in Munich. The hotel opened in 1958 and has hosted a number of celebrities so far. It boasts various five-star amenities and other offerings, which have seen Harry Kane spend over £1 million so far.

The hotel has a BMW test-driving experience, luxury chocolate brand Purity and Krigler perfume house, and also a butler service. Kane's suite, present in the historic wing of the hotel, costs him around £10,000 per night. It has a separate living room, two bathrooms with Carrara marble, and more.

The Englishman, meanwhile, is still in search of a permanent home. He was said to have found a £70,000-a-month house in Grunwald but recently confirmed that he is still on the lookout.

Harry Kane on his hat-trick in his Der Klassiker debut

Bayern Munich defeated rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday, November 4. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Harry Kane scored a hat-trick on his Der Klassiker debut.

Reflecting on his side's win, the Englishman said after the game (via Bundesliga.com):

"It was a fantastic game all-round. The way we started the game; to go two goals up, and we controlled it really well. In these big derby games, you have to give everything, and we did that today. To have the 4-0 in front of our away fans here is a special night."

Bayern went into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against third-tier club Saarbrucken in the DFB-Pokal. However, they bounced back well, registering their eighth win in 10 league games this season. They are second in the table, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen.