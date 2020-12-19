Harry Kane's votes for FIFA The Best awards revealed

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been in sensational form this season, as he helps Spurs recover from what was a tumultuous 2019-20 season for the North London club.

Kane has already scored nine goals and delivered 10 assists in the Premier League this season. His Tottenham Hotspur side find themselves in the second spot in the early Premier League running.

However, Kane also had another job recently. As England captain, he was one of those who had to vote to choose The Best FIFA Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Kane's first choice for the player of the year award Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich's treble-winning campaign last season hinged on the Polish striker's 55 goals, which led to him deservedly winning the player of the year award.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rounded off the top three, but Lewandowski was a clear and obvious winner.

Kane's other two votes for the player of the year award went to Kevin De Bruyne and Messi.

Both players put their name in front of all-time records for the most assists in their respective leagues. De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's figure in the Premier League, while Messi eventually beat Xavi's record in La Liga.

Harry Kane votes for Hansi Flick as best coach

Jurgen Klopp was second on Harry Kane's list for best coach of the year

For the coach of the year award, Harry Kane voted for Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who guided the German giants to the treble last season.

The Best FIFA Coach of the Year award was eventually won by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was also the second choice for Kane. The Liverpool manager led his side to their first league title in 30 years. The Reds wiped the floor with their competition, as they finished with 99 Premier League points in 2019-20.

That total was 18 points ahead of the nearest competitor - Manchester City. It was the joint-largest winning margin in Premier League history, equalling the record set by City's centurions in the 2017-18 season.

Harry Kane's third choice was Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. After enduring playoff semifinal heartbreak in the 2018-19 season, Bielsa stayed on to set things right for Leeds in 2019-20. They eventually ended up as winners of the EFL Championship, and secured automatic promotion.