Harry Kane sends cheeky message on social media after becoming Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer after netting the only goal in his team's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday (5 February).

He overtook Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals for Spurs and is now all alone at the top of Tottenham's all-time scoring charts. Kane has managed to score 267 goals in 416 games across competitions for the club.

After the full-time whistle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Harry Kane posted a cheeky tweet referencing the time when he was labeled a one-season wonder by the media and rival fans.

He posted a photo celebrating his goal against Manchester City with a jumbotron in the background commemorating his historic achievement. The captioned read:

"One season wonder 😉"

Kane broke onto the scene in the 2014-15 campaign, where he scored 21 goals in 34 league matches. He bettered that tally the following season, scoring 25 times in 38 league matches and winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

Speaking in an interview in April 2016, he claimed that the critics who labeled him a one-season wonder drove him to prove them wrong. He said (h/t TalkSPORT):

"There was a lot of talk at the start of the [2015-16] season. It fuelled the fire in my belly to want to prove them wrong and I’ve gone and done that. It doesn’t stop here for me."

It didn't stop there for him indeed. The 29-year-old could easily smash the 300-goal barrier for Spurs, even if he stays at N17 until the end of his contract in the summer of 2024.

His goal against City also made him just the third player after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) to score 200 Premier League goals.

Harry Kane has been the farthest thing from a one-season wonder at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane scored 31 goals in 51 games across competitions in the 2014-15 season.

Since then, he has managed to score at least 24 goals across competitions in every campaign. Kane is on course to meet that mark once again, as he has already netted 18 times in 29 games across competitions this term.

The Tottenham centre-forward is also the joint top goal-scorer for the England national team with 53 goals in 80 matches. He needs one more striker to overtake Wayne Rooney's tally for the Three Lions.

Another historic record Kane is chasing is that of Alan Shearer. The Newcastle United legend is the league's all-time top goal-scorer with 260 goals to his name.

Spurs fans will hope that Harry Kane's motivation to overtake Shearer is enough to keep him at the club beyond the summer. He courted interest from Bayern Munich in the recently-concluded January transfer window (h/t 90min).

