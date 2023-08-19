Harry Kane sends message to England team ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has sent a message to the England women's football team ahead of their FIFA World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, August 20.

The reigning European champions have exceeded expectations to reach their first final at the quadrennial event. The Three Lionesses started their campaign with a pair of uninspiring 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark before announcing their title credentials with a 6-1 walloping of China in their final group game.

Sarina Wiegman's team faced a tough test against Nigeria in the Round of 16. After a goalless 120 minutes, the game went to penalties, where England won 4-2 to romp into the last eight. There, they prevailed 2-1 over Columbia to set up a mouthwatering semifinal date with co-hosts Australia.

The Three Lionesses passed the test with flying colours, winning 3-1, to book a final date with Spain, who beat Netherlands in the last eight and Sweden in the semis (both 2-1).

Kane, meanwhile, the all-time top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur and England, moved to Bayern this summer for his first venture beyond English shores. He posted a video message for the Three Lionesses ahead of their big game in Sydney.

"Hi Lionesses, just wanted to say best of luck for the World Cup final on Sunday. I'll be watching. Amazing journey so far. You should be really proud of yourselves. We're all behind you, all supporting you. We know you can do it, so go and get that World Cup win, and bring the trophy home. All the best!" Harry Kane said.

England women's team boss responds to potentially replacing Gareth Southgate in men's team

Sarina Wiegman, England women's team manager

Ahead of the all-important Women's World Cup final on Sunday, England women's team boss Sarina Wiegman has responded to speculation about potentially replacing her men's team counterpart, Gareth Southgate.

Southgate, who took The Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal, is likely to step down after the Euros next year. Wiegman's name has been thrown into the mix as the Englishman's potential replacement.

In the pre-match press conference, Wiegman bluntly responded to the speculation about replacing Southgate:

"I have nothing to say about that. Let’s just talk about the final tomorrow. We have felt all the support. We have felt support here but also from the other side of the world in the UK. That is something that you dream of."

Interestingly, Wiegman also managed a team - Netherlands - in the 2019 Women's World Cup final. On that occasion, she ended up on the losing side. She added:

"This is a whole new situation. It is not 2019 and I am coaching another team. I think England is in a very god place. Everyone is fit. We grew in the tournament. We grew in confidence. We just prepared as we always do."

The 53-year-old led the Lionesses to Euro glory last year by beating Germany in front of a packed Wembley. She's undoubtedly after a bigger prize on Sunday.