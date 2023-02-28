Harry Kane snubs Mbappe as he names Messi among 3 picks for the 2023 FIFA The Best men’s player award

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane snubbed Kylian Mbappe in FIFA's 'The Best' voting process but included Lionel Messi as his top three picks for the award have been revealed.

The England star's first choice was Messi, who won the prize for the second time last night after guiding Argentina to their third World Cup title.

Interestingly, Kane chose Sadio Mane in second, with the Senegalese playing a key role in Liverpool's FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs last year as well as in the run-up to the Champions League final.

Mane, who swapped Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer, had also enjoyed international success as he steered Senegal to the AFCON title in February last year before helping them qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Harry Kane's votes for The Best 2022:



- 1st place: Leo Messi

- 2nd place: Mané

- 3rd place: Benzema Harry Kane's votes for The Best 2022:- 1st place: Leo Messi- 2nd place: Mané- 3rd place: Benzema https://t.co/aRIyPL9mVD

The winger, however, missed the Qatar showpiece with an injury, although the Lions of Teranga still managed to reach the Round of 16 without him.

In third place, Kane chose Karim Benzema, who also missed the World Cup at the last minute, but enjoyed a terrific year, guiding Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double.

His achievements were later crowned with the Ballon d'Or too.

Kane notably left out Mbappe, whose France team beat his England side in the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year, with Mbappe also seen laughing at Kane as he missed a decisive penalty for the Three Lions late on.

As for Kane himself, the striker couldn't bag any votes for the award. He scored 17 top-flight goals in 37 games for Spurs but netted only twice for England at the World Cup, although both came in the knockout stages.

Another individual trophy added to Messi's collection

Lionel Messi has won 39 trophies for club and country so far, but throughout his illustrious career, the Argentine star has been awarded over 50 individual honors, including last night's FIFA 'The Best' trophy.

It was his second victory at the gala. He also won the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009, coupled with seven Ballon d'Ors with an eighth probably on the way this year.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet is insane Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet is insane 🐐 https://t.co/H8lgHrJ7eJ

During his Barcelona days, Messi also got his mitts on several Golden Boots, finishing as La Liga's top scorer a record eight times, and another six times in Europe.

In addition, the 35-year-old has won the best player award at the World Cup and Copa America twice each, and six times in the Spanish top flight too.

Poll : 0 votes