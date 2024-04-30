Harry Kane suggests Arsenal star works as hard as Jude Bellingham after being quizzed over work rate

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is as hardworking as Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham on the football pitch.

Kane has spent a healthy amount of time with Rice, with both stars being England teammates. The pair have shared the pitch on 47 occasions across competitions for their country but are yet to register a joint goal contribution.

Rice has been brilliant since joining the north Londoners from West Ham United for a reported £105 million last summer. Since then, he's worked exceptionally hard in the Arsenal midfield, making 48 appearances, scoring six goals and nine assists.

In a recent interview, the England striker was asked (via The Boot Room):

"Teammate who tracks up the furthest distance in a match?"

Kane responded:

"I'm going to go with Declan or Jude."

Much like Rice, Bellingham has been sensational this season after securing a reported €103 million transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. He's appeared 36 times across competitions for his current employers, bagging 21 goals and 10 assists.

It is likely that Rice and Bellingham will form a part of the starting midfield trio for England when they participate in the European Championships this summer. To date, the duo have played 21 matches together for England and are yet to manage a joint goal contribution.

Arsenal star Declan Rice seemingly taunts Tottenham fans in north London derby

Declan Rice warming up

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice seemingly turned around after taking a corner to taunt Tottenham Hotspur fans in the Gunners' latest 3-2 win in the north London derby.

Sunday's meeting of these rivals (April 28) saw Mikel Arteta's team a 3-0 lead before the end of the first half. The third of those goals came from a Declan Rice corner, which was headed home by Kai Havertz.

When the Englishman went over to take the set piece, he was subject to jeers and screams from the home fans. However, after the Gunners managed to score from this situation, Rice appeared to turn around and give it back to the section of supporters who were after him.

This important victory helped Arsenal retain the top spot in the Premier League standings. However, they're only a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.