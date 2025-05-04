Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich win 2024/25 Bundesliga title

Harry Kane, who has made his mark when it comes to goalscoring in the realm of incredible strikers, has won his first career trophy. Strikers are not perceived to have achieved when they have no major trophy to their name. This has been the fortune of Harry Kane for several years in his remarkable career.
However, the Englishman has finally broken the jinx, having won his first major trophy as Bayern Munich have won the 2024-25 Bundesliga.
After failing to win a major trophy at Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 213 Premier League goals, Bayern Munich came knocking. In August 2023, the Englishman joined the Bundesliga giants for a reported fee of €100 million plus add-ons.
He failed to win a major trophy in his first season as Bayern were overshadowed by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season. However, the Bavarians have been named winners of the Bundesliga 2024-25. It was confirmed following Leverkusen's 2-2 draw against Freiburg away on Sunday, May 4.
They have secured 76 points as the league leaders as opposed to Leverkusen's 68 with two games left to play, implying an eight-point lead.
Even if Bayern fail to win their remaining two games, Leverkusen can only register a maximum of six points. Thus, Bayern Munich are officially the awaiting winners, and Kane has finally won a major trophy in waiting.
How has Harry Kane performed at Bayern Munich this season?
Harry Kane has been one of Bayern's most influential attackers in the current campaign. The Englishman has also made his mark across the competitions played.
In 29 Bundesliga stints, Kane leads the goalscoring chart with 24 goals and two assists. Overall, the Bavarian outfit striker has bagged 36 goals and 12 assists in 44 games across competitions.
The numbers above played a considerable role in helping Bayern secure their 33rd league title. Since making the move to the Allianz Arena in August 2023, Kane has proven to be a real gem in front of goal, scoring 80 goals and 24 assists in 89 appearances.
Harry Kane will be looking to add more medals to his cabinet next season. Bayern will look to mark their title celebration with a win when they take on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, May 10.