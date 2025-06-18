Harry Kewell claims Arsenal and Liverpool target is better than Mohamed Salah 

Australian manager Harry Kewell suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal target Alexander Isak was a better player than Mohamed Salah. Speaking to GOAL (via TBR Football), the former Reds attacker picked the talented Newcastle United forward over the Egyptian superstar.

Salah enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns in Premier League history, leading from the front as Arne Slot lifted the trophy in his first season in England. The right winger was in sensational form throughout the year, bagging an incredible 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 league games.

Isak, meanwhile, has become one of the Magpies' most prized assets. Arriving from Real Sociedad a few years ago on a big-money move, the Swedish international has established himself as one of the league's brighest attacking talents. He became the first ever Newcastle player to notch 20+ goals in back-to-back seasons in the Premier League. His 23 goals and six assists were pivotal as Eddie Howe's men returned to the Champions League.

His performances have seen him arise as a target for major clubs across Europe. Liverpool are keen to continue their spending spree, having already added Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. Darwin Nunez’s departure also seems to be on the cards, meaning the Reds would do well to sign Isak as an instant upgrade.

Arsenal have also expressed interest. The Gunners are in the market for a top-quality centre-forward, the lack of which saw their title charge fail towards the second half of the campaign. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting have also appeared on the Gunners' radar.

Dean Saunders tips Liverpool star to succeed at Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Dean Saunders suggested that Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez would excel for Arsenal. The ex-Welsh forward claimed that signing a striker with Premier League experience could be a good move for the Gunners.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“Is there any fan out there that if the club was linked with Nunez would be disappointed? I agree that he's not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere [else]. The people they've got lined up, they're all gambles. Every striker you bring in from different leagues into the Premier League, you're like: 'Fingers crossed', because you've got to be good to score goals in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan has had a forgettable stint at Anfield since arriving in the summer of 2022. He made just eight starts last season, falling down the pecking order as Arne Slot preferred Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to lead the line.

Injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus saw Arsenal without an established striker for the majority of the second half of the 2024-25 season. With Nunez seemingly keen on getting a new start, a move to the Emirates could help kick-start his career in England.

