Harry Redknapp makes bold Premier League title prediction

Harry Redknapp has backed Manchester City or Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has predicted his former side to finish in the top four along with Manchester United.

Manchester City are leading the way in the Premier League table right now by a margin of three points. The Cityzens also have a match in hand over second-placed Manchester United.

And Redknapp believes it will be a race between City and Liverpool for the title once again.

Leicester City and Chelsea have also been mentioned in the title race by several pundits, but the 73-year-old believes they will miss out. He was quoted by Metro saying:

"Top four? Manchester City or Liverpool [will win it]. I suppose Manchester City are favourites. I was with Liverpool but I think Manchester City probably. There's two runners Man City and Liverpool and then Manchester United and Tottenham."

"I do like Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has done a fantastic job there. They're the team that could break into it and Chelsea have good players but I'm sticking with Manchester United and Tottenham as third and fourth."

How the Premier League title race is unfolding this season

It's been a very interesting Premier League season so far, with a record nine clubs finding themselves at the top of the table at the end of a match day.

Clubs like Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United have been doing exceptionally well this season, while big names like Chelsea and Arsenal have struggled recently.

Chelsea, who spent over £200 million in the summer, started brightly but have been disappointing in the last two months, even parting ways with Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel has been brought in to save the season, but the German has already insisted that the Premier League title is out of reach.

Leicester City are another side that have been doing well this season, and sit third in the table right now. The Foxes are just two points behind second-placed Manchester United, and are slowly getting to their best this season.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top, but this is already turning out to be one of the most exciting Premier League title races in recent times.