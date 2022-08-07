Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is backing Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Sky Blues have never won the competition but came agonisingly close last year, losing to Chelsea in the final. Pep Guardiola's side continue to dominate the Premier League, winning their fourth title in five years last season.

However, a European crown has eluded them so far despite their best efforts, but Redknapp believes the wait could be over next May. Speaking to The Sun, he said:

"I do think this is the year City win the Champions League — and that could actually be the deciding factor in the title race. It’s the one trophy to elude Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and if he rotates players later in the season, he won’t be resting any of his big guns in Europe, that’s for sure."

To boost their UEFA Champions League hopes, City have made a few marquee signings, including Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Both players are set to add plenty of goals to their game, but could that be enough?

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



The Edge of the Box panel discuss their best new Premier League signing 🤔 Is Erling Haaland the man to fire Manchester City to Champions League glory?

Liverpool, who beat them in the Community Shield last weekend, boast a terrific squad too. Meanwhile, Barcelona just had their best summer in terms of transfers in a long time.

With Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde signed, and a few more to come, the Blaugrana could spring a surprise. Then, of course, there's Real Madrid, the reigning champions.

Carlo Ancelotti's team can never be ruled out. Their incredible run last season demonstrated that the UEFA Champions League is in their DNA, and no challenge is big enough for them. PSG and Bayern Munich - without Lewandowski - are in the running too.

City d0 have a terrific squad on paper who can mount a deep run. However, going all the way would be a different ball game, as the English giants will face numerous challenges.

UEFA Champions League draw on August 25

The Champions League draw for the 2022-23 season is scheduled for August 25 in Istanbul, Turkey, as the 68th edition of the competition edges closer.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place on August 25 at 5pm once all qualifiers have been played 🎟️



Pot 1: Real Madrid, Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern, PSG, Porto, Ajax



Pot 1: Real Madrid, Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern, PSG, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barca, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Spurs

While all the major clubs have booked their place in the draw, there are still three spots available as the qualifiers are picking up the pace.

There could be plenty more interesting draws and possibilities of multiple group of deaths. The group stage kicks off on September 6.

