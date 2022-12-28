"Harsh from Guardiola" - Pundit blasts Manchester City manager for comments on midfielder

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his comments about Kalvin Phillips. He believes the overweight comments were unnecessary and added that the player would not have gained too much during his time away from the club.

The Manchester City players were back in action last week when they defeated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Guardiola left Phillips out of the squad as he was deemed overweight by the manager.

Robinson was unhappy with the decision and claimed it was a harsh call from the Manchester City manager. Speaking to Football Insider, the former goalkeeper said:

"I think it was really harsh from Guardiola. Players are monitored to an incredible level now. There is so much expected of the modern day player. I think Guardiola's comments gave the media a reason to talk about the situation. If Kalvin Phillips is unfit, what does that make the rest of us! I just think Pep Guardiola's wording was wrong at the press conference. I don't think it's as big of a problem as is being made out."

He added:

"It just goes to show you the level of expectation on Premier League footballers now. It is a lifestyle and a 24/7 commitment. Every single manager analyses the players to the Nth degree to get that tiny bit of advantage over everyone else. That is why Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. He monitors everything. I don't think Kalvin will have gone back massively overweight. I suspect it was marginal and he will be back at the desired weight by the end of this week."

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City player returning overweight

Pep Guardiola left Kalvin Phillips out of the Manchester City squad last week when they took on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. When quizzed on the decision, the Spaniard confirmed that the midfielder was not injured.

He went on to add that the former Leeds United star had returned overweight and that was the reason he was left out of the squad. The omission did not cost the Cityzens, as they went on to beat Liverpool 3-2 and seal their place in the next round.

