"Has anyone seen Mbappe?", "Sancho was held back by Ten Hag" - Social media reacts as Borussia Dortmund defeat PSG in 1st leg of UCL S/F

Social media was agog with comments after Borussia Dortmund defeated French champions PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The German outfit put on a gutsy performance to emerge with an important advantage from the match in front of their fans.

Despite their failure to consistently produce their best football in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have thrived in the UEFA Champions League this season. Their mid-season recruitment of Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen on loan has helped them massively as both players have impressed since January.

PSG, who were crowned French champions for a 10th time in 12 seasons at the weekend, are in the hunt of a first-ever Champions League title. They eliminated Barcelona in the previous round and were regarded as favourites to reach the final.

Borussia Dortmund had a different idea of what would happen in the game, as they scored once in the first half to emerge with a credible first leg win. They also managed to keep the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele largely quiet on an impressive night.

The meeting between both sides elicited a great deal of chatter on social media platform X, with the contrasting performances of Jadon Sancho and Mbappe a major topic of discussion.

There were several other reactions from fans in response to the game in Dortmund.

Germany international Niclas Füllkrug scored the only goal for his side before missing a hatful of chances in the second half. PSG were undone by ill-luck and good defending, as both Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi struck the woodwork in the game.

Jadon Sancho dazzles in Borussia Dortmund win over PSG

Jadon Sancho was the star of the show for Borussia Dortmund as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The English forward was impressive for his side, playing a pivotal role in the win.

Cast out of Manchester United after a falling-out with Erik ten Hag, Sancho showed the Red Devils what they are missing with a masterful display against PSG. The 24-year-old gave Nuno Mendes a torrid time on the night and was a creative force for his side.

Sancho became the first Englishman in the history of the Champions League to record 12 successful take-ons in a game, second only to Lionel Messi. He also created three chances and won 13 duels, all while maintaining a 88% passing accuracy.

Borussia Dortmund will visit the Parc Des Princes next Tuesday and will be keen to make a first UCL final since 2013.