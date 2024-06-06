"Has this attribute of appreciating what the game needs" - Roberto Martinez believes Manchester United star is 'essential' for Portugal at the Euros

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes that Manchester United club captain Bruno Fernandes will be 'essential' for his side at Euro 2024. The 29-year-old will be taking part in his second European Championship after debuting in the 2020 edition.

Talking to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE YouTube channel, Martinez outlined Fernandes' importance to Portugal's midfield at the upcoming tournament. He said:

"Essential... He has that capacity of doing what the game needs. He has this attribute of appreciating what the game needs... He has this capacity to change his attacking positions slightly and how it affects the attacking play, without a coach."

Fernandes enjoyed a stellar individual campaign at club level in 2023-24, racking up 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across all competitions. He also led the Red Devils to a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, setting up youngster Kobbie Mainoo for his side's second goal of the game.

Fernandes also played an important part in Portugal's perfect record in the Euro qualifiers. He bagged six goals and seven assists as Martinez's side won all ten of their games to qualify comfortably for the main event.

He was a standout performer in Portugal's recent pre-Euro friendly against Finland, striking twice off the bench to lead his side to a 4-2 victory. He will once again be a vital cog in Martinez's midfield alongside the likes of Fulham's Joao Palhinha and City's Bernardo Silva.

Martinez will be counting on Fernandes' quality and experience as he attempts to lead Portugal to the title in his first major tournament in charge.

"He's a perfectionist" - Portugal manager Roberto Martinez talks about Bruno Fernandes' hunger for the game

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez called Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes a 'perfectionist' and heaped praise on his incredible performances with the national side.

Talking to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE YouTube channel, Martinez was asked if Fernandes was a 'volume player'. The former English centre-back asked:

"They say about Bruno, he's a volume player, because he takes so many risks, he's going to get good stats and good assist numbers. What do you say to that type of comment?"

The Spaniard replied:

"No, no. He's a perfectionist. I think you need to put him in context. When he's in the national team with Portugal, he's got so many players on the same wavelength with him. He always cares, he's always there... He's not missing many games for Manchester United and I think, for a manager, that is the best way that you can show your importance for the team."