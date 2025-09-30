"Has an aura that doesn't belong in this world" - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate hails Lionel Messi; explains difference between 2 superstars

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Federico Bernardeschi has detailed what he considers to be the main difference between Lionel Messi and the Portuguese great. Both players have undoubtedly been the best in the world for the best part of the last two decades, earning individual and team accolades.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Bernardeschi pointed out that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are complete opposites despite multiple comparisons over the years. He credited his former teammate for being a revolutionary, as athletes from multiple sports have adopted his methods to stay fit.

"They're two different worlds. Like Cristiano, Messi is something you struggle to understand as a player. But they're opposites: Messi catches your eye, he does things that seem unreal, he has an aura that doesn't belong in this world. Cristiano has another characteristic: he revolutionized football and sport in general. Messi, like [Diego] Maradona, seems divine. If athletes today pay attention to every detail of their preparation, it's thanks to Cristiano", he said via GOAL.

Italian winger Bernardeschi played with Ronaldo at Juventus, winning two Serie A titles in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He moved to Toronto FC, where he was an adversary of Messi's on multiple occasions following the latter's move to Inter Miami in 2023. The 31-year-old returned to the Serie A this summer, joining Coppa Italia winners Bologna.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the global football scene since the late 2000's, winning an incredible 13 Ballon d'Ors between them. Despite being 38 and 40 years old, respectively, and in the twilight of their careers, comparisons are constantly made between both players.

Wayne Rooney names player who is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal as being better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at his age. The young forward finished second, only behind Ousmane Dembele, in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Rooney spoke on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel Rio Presents, pointing out that he expects Yamal to surpass both Messi and Ronaldo. He stated that the youngster only needs to keep doing what he is right now, and he will exceed their achievements.

"He’s incredible. I’ve only seen him live once and I think he’s the one to get ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. If he keeps doing what he’s doing now [he will get there], he’s better than all of them. He is miles ahead of Cristiano and Messi [at this stage of his career]”, he said via Daily Post.

Lamine Yamal was voted as the eighth best player in the world aged 17 last year before finishing second this year. The 18-year-old has won the Kopa Trophy as the world's best U-21 player in each of the last two years, as well.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More