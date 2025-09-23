  • home icon
  "Has any Ballon d'or winner mentioned Ronaldo", "Pure class" - Fans react as Ousmane Dembele namedrops Lionel Messi in award winning speech

"Has any Ballon d'or winner mentioned Ronaldo", "Pure class" - Fans react as Ousmane Dembele namedrops Lionel Messi in award winning speech

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:19 GMT
Ousmane Dembele has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after winning the Ballon d
Ousmane Dembele has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after winning the Ballon d'Or

Fans have aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele thanked Lionel Messi in his award acceptance speech. The Paris Saint-Germain forward beat Lamine Yamal to the coveted prize, with the teenager finishing second in the race.

While accepting the Ballon d'Or, the Frenchman paid tribute to former teammates Messi and Andres Iniesta.

"Thank you to all the clubs I've played for: Stade Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and the club I always dreamed of playing for, Barcelona. I learned so much there, playing alongside players like (Lionel) Messi and (Andres) Iniesta. It was a great learning experience. I am so happy," said Dembele.
Fans were ecstatic about Ousmane Dembele's comments and took to social media to express their approval. One fan pointed out why the Argentine is more influential than the Portuguese, posting:

"Has any Ballon d'or winner mentioned Ronaldo in his speech? Messi is the most influential footballer"
Another wrote:

"Bags the Ballon and shows pure class. 43 goal contributions in 44 games for PSG last season, but still tips his cap to Barca days with Messi and Iniesta. That's how you do a trophy speech."
One fan insisted that Ousmane Dembele has bowed to the only GOAT, commenting:

"One more legend bows on the only one GOAT"
Another quipped:

"LIONEL ANDRES MESSI CUCCITINI🐐 the most influential footballer in history🙌🙌"
Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi played together 95 times for Barcelona, combining to score 15 goals.

Has Ousmane Dembele ever finished in the Ballon d'Or podium with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or win this year signifies the start of a new era, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer dominating the awards. This is the Frenchman's first appearance on the podium, which means he has never finished in the final three alongside the superstar duo.

The Portuguese has won the award a total of five times in his career, four with Real Madrid and one during his first stint with Manchester United. The 40-year-old's last win was in 2017, when he was still a Los Blancos player.

Ronaldo last secured a podium finish in 2019, where he finished behind Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk. La Pulga, meanwhile, has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times. His last win, and his last appearance on the podium, was in 2023 as an Inter Miami player.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
