"Has been better" - Rio Ferdinand chooses between Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has been better than his teammate Gabriel Magalhaes this season.

Arsenal have emerged as the best team in the Premier League this season, with their defenders playing a crucial role in helping them ascend to the top. The Gunners, who have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, have only conceded 17 league goals this season. Only fourth-placed Newcastle United have conceded fewer goals (12).

Saliba and Gabriel have been the two first-choice centre-backs for Mikel Arteta this season, with both proving themselves to be faultless at the back. In his ‘Vibe with Five’ channel on YouTube, Ferdinand was asked to pick between the two Arsenal centre-backs. Here is what he had to say:

“I think Saliba has been better than Gabriel.

“Saliba is a unit bruv, he’s about 6″3′, 6″4′.”

Saliba has featured in 20 Premier League games for the league leaders this season, scoring twice and claiming an assist. He has made 15 interceptions, attempted 26 tackles, made 164 recoveries, and won 76 duels.

Gabriel, on the other hand, has scored twice, attempted 27 tackles, blocked two shots, made 104 recoveries, and won 94 duels.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer gives verdict on Arsenal’s decision to sign Jorginho

On deadline day (January 31), the Gunners signed defensive midfielder Jorginho from local rivals Chelsea in a £12 million deal. The Italy international, who won one Europa League trophy and a Champions League trophy at Stamford Bridge, has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Giving his verdict on the transfer, Premier League’s record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, lauded the north Londoners, claiming that Jorginho would offer invaluable experience to the Premier League aspirants.

Arsenal @Arsenal Jorginho 🤝 the boss Jorginho 🤝 the boss https://t.co/L64G7VOvB4

On BBC Radio 5, Shearer said:

“Arsenal are a very, very good team with a really bright and intelligent manager in Mikel Arteta. I really do like the Jorginho signing. He will bring a wealth of experience and that know-how to win and to get over the line.

“They are still going to be big questions and big times to navigate over the coming months. So who better to get in January than a guy like Jorginho who has been there and done it at every level.”

Between July 2018 and January 2023, Jorginho played 213 games for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing nine assists.

