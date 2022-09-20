"Has the ‘built-in blunder’ and has retained this characteristic" - New Chelsea signing slammed for slow start to life at Stamford Bridge 

Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has lambasted Kalidou Koulibaly for his lackluster performances since his arrival at Chelsea. The Senegal international was compared to Napoli center-back Kim Min-Jae, with Zazzaroni claiming that the South Korean makes fewer mistakes than Koulibaly.

Chelsea signed Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee in the region of £33 million during the summer window. The Senegalese defender has struggled to fit into the Blues' back line in a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Zazzaroni said in criticism of Koulibaly (via Sport Witness):

"Kim Min-Jae is stronger than Kalidou Koulibaly. The South Korean is stronger not because potentially or in absolute values he is, but because he makes fewer mistakes, especially compared to the latest Kalidou Koulibaly seen in England wearing the Chelsea shirt."

"Physically and technically, we know Koulibaly, but in the Premier League, for example, he is now doing badly."

The Italian added in praise of Min-Jae's ability:

"As Sarri used to say, Kalidou has the ‘built-in blunder’ and has retained this characteristic. Kim Min-Jae, on the other hand, doesn’t make mistakes, he is more linear and less powerful than the Senegalese, but with his head, he takes them all. He holds his position well and all the clubs in Europe wanted him.”

Koulibaly spent eight years with Napoli, where he established himself as a stalwart center-half. The Senegal international registered 317 appearances across competitions for the Italian outfit, recording 14 goals and nine assists.

Former England boss explains Koulibaly's struggles at Chelsea

Former England manager Fabio Capello has shared his thoughts on why Koulibaly has endured a difficult start to his career at Stamford Bridge. The former Serie A midfielder believes that the Frenchman is yet to acclimatize to the pace of English football.

Capello has urged the Italians to reflect on the difference in tempo between the Premier League and Serie A. He told Sky Calcio Club (via Football.London):

"I would like to talk about the difficulties of Koulibaly at Chelsea. In Naples, he was doing everything by himself. His problems now depend on the speed with which they play in England. It’s the same pace used by Udinese to give Roma fits. It’s something that must make us Italians reflect."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the league table after winning only half their opening six fixtures. The Blues will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on October 1.

