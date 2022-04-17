“Has no business being in our first team for now” – Liverpool fans demand Klopp to drop ‘atrocious’ Reds star despite win over Manchester City

Certain sections of Liverpool supporters have called on manager Jurgen Klopp to drop Egyptian star Mohamed Salah for his recent poor performance. The demands have come in the wake of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Egyptian missed a few chances against City and has been poor in 2022 overall. He has scored just one goal in their last nine games.

The Reds fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Salah's recent run. Here are some of their reactions:

Johnny oriann @Johnnyoriann @AnfieldWatch Salah has no buisness being in our first team for now , minamino will comfortably score all the chances he missed . @AnfieldWatch Salah has no buisness being in our first team for now , minamino will comfortably score all the chances he missed .

NabyLadFC @acockneyscouser Salah is his own worst enemy when hes out of form, his desperation to score makes him atrocious Salah is his own worst enemy when hes out of form, his desperation to score makes him atrocious

Cal @CaIIxm_ At this rate give Mané Salah’s contract. At this rate give Mané Salah’s contract.

Lukas✝️ 🇺🇸 ⚽️ enjoyer @RingTourJrue I’m not really gonna be all that sad when Salah leaves the club anymore I’m not really gonna be all that sad when Salah leaves the club anymore

Sola @Sholarmy If this abysmal performances is Salah's way of asking for £500k then him and his agent need new strategy because Liverpool don't depend on one player. If this abysmal performances is Salah's way of asking for £500k then him and his agent need new strategy because Liverpool don't depend on one player.

Ty Kropp @tizlad @GagsTandon @JCuzzy1 Afraid to say and never thought I'd ever say it. Salah needs to be dropped @GagsTandon @JCuzzy1 Afraid to say and never thought I'd ever say it. Salah needs to be dropped

Salah did not enjoy his best game against the Cityzens, failing to convert a big chance and ending the match without a goal or assist. However, a player of Salah’s quality is unlikely to be dropped by any manager. Especially with the Reds in the final stages of major domestic and continental competitions.

Liverpool got off to a fantastic start against City, with Andy Robertson providing the ball for Ibrahima Konate to head home in the ninth minute. The remainder of the first half saw a Sadio Mane brace which put Liverpool 3-0 up.

Manchester City struggled to find a comeback but scored quickly at the start of the second half and added another in injury time. However, it was not to be for the Cityzens as the Reds progressed into the FA Cup final.

Liverpool continue progressing toward an unprecedented treble

The Reds already have the Carabao Cup in their bag this season, and thanks to the quick feet of their attackers, they're in the FA Cup final. They will take on Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final on 14 May at Wembley.

Chelsea will have good reason to worry about Jurgen Klopp's men. The Blues were beaten by Liverpool in the final of the EFL Cup this season on penalties in February.

In the Champions League, they are set to face Villareal in the semi-finals of the continental tournament. Unless the underdogs Villarreal can hold the Reds down, Klopp's men will likely be in the Champions League final by May.

They could also win the Premier League, with the side sitting in second place, just one point behind Manchester City. Any slip-up from Pep Guardiola's side could see the Reds overtake them and win yet another trophy.

Klopp will need to keep his stars fit and prepared for what is set to be the final phase of a grueling season. They will need to be at their best as they try to win the first continental quadruple in English history.

