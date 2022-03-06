“Has to change it around” – Joe Cole warns Tuchel against using Chelsea player like he did against Burnley

Chelsea legend Joe Cole was not happy with midfielder Saul Niguez's first-half performance in their 4-0 rout of Burnley on Saturday. The Spaniard was deployed as a left wing-back in their Premier League match, and the former footballer was not impressed.

Thomas Tuchel was forced to play Saul as a left wing-back today as Marcos Alonso was ruled out due to reportedly contracting Covid-19. Malang Sarr, who has played in that role in recent times, had a poor midweek outing against Luton Town in the FA Cup. He, thus, had to be benched.

Cole was speaking on BT Sport when he expressed concern over Saul. The Chelsea legend added that Burnley were doing well by doubling in on him and said:

"Sean Dyche will be the happier of the managers. His 4-4-2 has worked very well, Aaron Lennon has got into the game, he's doubled up. I don't think Saul can play left wing-back in the Premier League. I think Tuchel's got a job to do now, has to change it around."

Continuing to talk about the first half, Cole said:

"Chelsea need to start dominating possession, pinning them back, because if they do that then Lennon and [Dwight] McNeil will end up playing full-back. The midfield of [Mason] Mount, Jorginho, [Christian] Pulisic haven't got into the game enough because we haven't controlled the game. Burnley, credit to them because they've worked hard, they've had the better chances. Burnley should be winning the game."

When asked if the off-pitch events were distracting the players, Cole added:

"Obviously Roman stepping away as he has, it's uncertain times. We don't know the future and that filters down. It's obviously secondary to what is going on but for the future of the club it's just uncertain, the takeover's going to happen and players contracts, it's all up in the air. They're actually playing like a team and a club that's uncertain today. There isn't much cohesion, they haven't started well."

Saul proves Cole wrong as Chelsea register big win

Chelsea came back from halftime with more focus and were 3-0 up inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Reece James opened the scoring with a superb goal before Kai Havertz scored two in three minutes to give the Blues a comfortable lead.

Saul was on top of his game and was directly involved in Chelsea's fourth goal. His low cross into the box left James Tarkowski confused as Christian Pulisic tapped in from a mistake.

Edited by Aditya Singh