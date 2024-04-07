"Has been embarrassingly bad", "If useless was a person" - Fans slam Chelsea star for his performance in 2-2 Sheffield United draw

Fans were left upset as Chelsea were unable to beat relegation candidates Sheffield United on Sunday, April 7, after their 2-2 draw in the Premier League. The fans were particularly annoyed with Nicolas Jackson's performance and they took to social media to slam his poor outing.

Jackson was the team's striker, and he was in the limelight, with hopes that he would add to his nine Premier League goals against a struggling Sheffield United. However, he didn't score any goals or create any meaningful chances.

The 22-year-old did his best to participate in team plays and displayed his aggressiveness on the field, but he was unable to translate his efforts into goals. One incident that stood out was when he failed to capitalize on a big opportunity following a delivery from Marc Cucurella. He couldn't get his feet sorted out to take a shot.

These difficulties are reflected in his performance metrics. He was unable to attempt any shots on goal the whole game. Furthermore, he had a poor passing accuracy of only 55%. He tried dribbling past opponents, but this was insufficient to have a significant effect on the game.

Fans didn't hide their displeasure on X, as they lashed out at Nicolas Jackson, bemoaning his overall lack of impact on the game. One fan wrote:

"Nicolas jackson has been embarrassingly bad"

Another fan slammed him, writing:

"If useless was a person"

A third added:

"Everyone on the team is better than Nicolas Jackson please get rid of that guy"

A fourth said:

"Nicolas Jackson has to be the worst striker i ever watched play in this league . damn so clueless"

Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea: Match report

Chelsea's outing at Bramall Lane this weekend ended in a 2-2 tie as they were unable to grab a victory. Although they had an exhilarating 4-3 victory against Manchester United in the midweek, they couldn't take the momentum from that game into Sheffield.

Thiago Silva (11') gave the Blues the lead early in the game with an assist from Conor Gallagher from the corner. Jayden Bogle (32') tied the score after slipping past Marc Cucurella, while Djordje Petrovic also made an error at the near post to let the ball in.

Noni Madueke's (66') powerful strike into the top corner gave Chelsea the lead once more. However, Sheffield United struck back again, as Oli McBurnie (90+3') scored a very late goal to level the game and share the points between both sides.

