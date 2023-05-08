"Has had enough time at Manchester United" - Alan Shearer urges Red Devils to sell 27-year-old star after 1-0 loss to West Ham

Premier League Hall of Famer Alan Shearer has urged Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial this summer. He believes that the Frenchman has failed to deliver at Old Trafford despite being given enough time to impress.

Martial joined from AS Monaco in 2015 and has not managed to seal a spot in the starting XI. He has scored just 86 goals in 294 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions so far.

Speaking after Manchester United's loss to West Ham United, Shearer claimed that Martial's time at the English club should end this summer. He said on Premier League productions:

"Anthony Martial has had enough time at Manchester United. You don't need to make any big decision on him because I think the decision has already been made or it should already have been made. He's been there long enough, he's had enough chances."

He added:

"He's not good enough to take Man United to where they want to be. If he was good enough he would be starting on a regular basis and he would be scoring goals. He's had his time and it hasn't worked for him, that's my opinion."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright chipped in and admitted that Martial will have to think about his future at the club. He said:

"With all due respect to Martial, if you've got Wout Weghorst starting in front of you, you've got a problem."

Juventus are reportedly said to be keen on signing Anthony Martial in the summer.

Manchester United to target a striker this summer

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Manchester United will try to sign a forward this summer. He admitted that they lack a #9 in the squad and are struggling to find balance up front.

Speaking to the media last month, the Dutchman was quoted by Sky Sports saying:

"Everyone knows, it's not a secret that over the whole season we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players. With fewer players we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

Manchester United have been linked with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, among others.

