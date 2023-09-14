"Has everything" - Liverpool women's striker Natasha Dowie compares Reds summer signing to Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard

Liverpool women's striker Natasha Dowie has heaped praise on Dominik Szoboszlai by comparing him to club legend Steven Gerrard and their former target Jude Bellingham.

Szoboszlai, 22, has made an excellent start to life at Anfield, bedding into Jurgen Klopp's midfield superbly. The Hungarian midfielder has bagged one goal in four games across competitions and has displayed his impressive passing range and attacking presence.

The Hungary international's £60 million arrival from RB Leipzig came shortly after Liverpool cooled their interest in Bellingham. The Reds weren't prepared to pay Borussia Dortmund's £100 million valuation of the English superstar.

However, Dowies appears to suggest that the Merseysiders have signed their own superstar in Szoboszlai. She has compared him to both the new Real Madrid midfielder and former Reds captain Gerrard, telling BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily podcast:

“I love the midfield, Szoboszlai and his partnership with (Alexis) Mac Allister, that has been a standout. He’s similar to kind of Jude Bellingham, that vibe around him at the moment, Szoboszlai in my opinion has everything as well, he reminds me of a young Steven Gerrard and I think he’s going to be huge for Liverpool’s success this season."

It's huge praise for the Hungarian to be compared with Gerrard as he is deemed as one of, if not, the greatest players in the Merseysiders' history. The former England captain bagged 186 goals and 157 assists in 710 games at Anfield.

Gerrard captained Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League in 2005 with an iconic performance in the final against AC Milan. He also won two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup, and three League Cups.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, 20, has been a revelation at Madrid since joining from Dortmund in the summer. He has dominated La Liga in the early stages of his Los Blancos career with five goals and one assist in four games. He joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to score this many goals in his first four games.

Jude Bellingham revealed why he chose Real Madrid this summer despite intense interest from Liverpool

The English midfielder watched Madrid beat Liverpool in the UCL final.

Liverpool missed out on Bellingham when the England international headed to Madrid. The Reds were viewed as favorites in the race for his signature but the finances involved appeared to play it's role in their interest subsiding.

The Bundesliga Player of the Year did namedrop the Merseyside giants when explaining why he wanted to move to the Bernabeu. He revealed that he watched Klopp's side lose to Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League final in his unveiling press conference:

"I was at the final when they beat Liverpool, that was another huge factor."

The youngest captain in Bundesliga history added that he viewed the La Liga giants as the greatest club in the world:

“It wasn’t a case of the other teams were bad or they weren’t good, it is just for me, Real Madrid is the greatest."

Bellingham has enjoyed a more advanced role at Madrid than he played with Dortmund. He is excelling in a No.10 position and showing his versatility that may have worked well under Klopp at Anfield. He is among the favorites to win the Golden Boy award next month.