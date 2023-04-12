Liverpool cool interest in Real Madrid target due to £100 million price tag - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly dropped their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, paving the way for Real Madrid and Manchester City to pounce.

According to the Times, the Reds are not willing to spend a large chunk of their transfer budget on one player. They need to rectify what has been a difficult campaign, but paying around £100 million for Bellingham, 19, will not allow them to strengthen the squad.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bellingham in the summer. They joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in pursuit of the English teenager who has become Europe's most in-demand midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Dortmund midfielder. However, his £100 million price tag has seemingly put the Merseysiders off. They will instead look to bolster their midfield with two alternative signings.

Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch feature on their shortlist. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Brighton & Hove Albion pair Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are also among the targets.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed with the news, given the anticipation that was building over Bellingham's arrival at Anfield. He has been in stellar form this season for both club and country. He has scored ten goals and contributed seven assists in 37 games across competitions for BvB.

Bellingham also excelled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with England, with two goal contributions in five games. The English midfielder became the youngest captain to score in a UEFA Champions League game and the youngest captain in Bundesliga history.

However, it seems the former Birmingham City academy graduate will not be heading to Merseyside. It may now be a two-horse race between Real Madrid and Manchester City for his signature in the summer.

Real Madrid closely monitoring Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will be leaving Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Brazilian will bring to an end eight memorable seasons with the Merseysiders.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are eyeing Firmino as they look to bolster their frontline in the summer. There's a shortage of strikers in their sights due to astronomical price tags and a lack of trust from Los Blancos.

Hence, Los Merengues are interested in Firmino, as he will be available on a free transfer. The veteran striker has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists in 32 games. He has become a Kop legend, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

If Firmino arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu, he will likely play backup to Karim Benzema, who seems to be on the verge of signing a new deal.

