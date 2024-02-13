“Has been a father to me” - Rodrygo names Real Madrid teammate who ‘always helped’ him in difficult moments

Rodrygo has revealed how Luka Modric has acted as a father figure for him at Real Madrid.

The attacker joined Los Merengues as a youngster back in 2019. While he is currently one of Carlo Ancelotti's team's leading attackers, the journey hasn't always been smooth sailing for him.

Rodrygo has now revealed how Modric helped him through difficult moments and took him under his wing. Speaking of his bond with Modric, Rodrygo said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Who has helped me the most at Real Madrid? I always say Luka Modrić has been a father to me. He has always helped me in difficult moments."

He added about Modric:

"He was talking to me. He told me: “Don't worry, you're very good, things are going to turn out well.” And from there I started to feel calmer and things went better for me."

Rodrygo has been a constant presence in Real Madrid's attack since joining the club. He has so far made 199 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 50 goals and providing 39 assists.

This season, the Brazilian has scored 13 goals and has provided seven assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has once again been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid. The Frenchman's Paris Saint-Germain deal expires in the summer and rumors are swirling about Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo wants Mbappe to finally make the move to Los Merengues. He suggested that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would make the team stronger. Rodrygo said (via Tribal Football):

"I would like Mbappé to arrive. I always want to play with the best players and he is one of the best in the world. I can't talk much about him. He is a PSG player and I have to respect him. This is positive because it shows that this team will be every day harder."

Los Blancos already have Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in their ranks. The potential addition of Mbappe would make the Madrid giants' attack a nightmarish proposition for defenders to deal with.