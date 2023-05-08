"Has a finesse which echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp" - Pundit urges Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool to sign PL striker

Former Republic of Ireland star Tony Cascarino has advised Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to make a move for Brentford attacker Ivan Toney in the summer. Cascarino, impressed with Toney’s finesse, drew parallels between the Bees’ striker and Arsenal icon Dennis Bergkamp.

Toney was one of Brentford’s better performers as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (May 6). While the attacker failed to score, he showed his class by setting up Bryan Mbeumo with a curling through-ball in the 40th minute. Mbeumo found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

In this column for the Times, the former Chelsea striker heaped praise on Toney, backing Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal to move for him this summer. Cascarino wrote:

“I cannot believe Ivan Toney’s improvement technically over the past 18 months. He was one of the best players at Anfield.

“The Brentford striker has added all sorts of deft touches to his game, such as the clever pass that assisted Bryan Mbeumo’s disallowed goal. He has a finesse which, dare I say it, echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp.”

He concluded by saying:

“Toney’s subtlety complements his stature and finishing. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United should all consider a move.”

Toney has played 33 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, scoring an impressive 20 times and claiming four assists. Only Erling Haaland (35 goals) and Harry Kane (26 goals) have scored more than the 27-year-old striker.

Rio Ferdinand makes top-four claim after Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham United

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Erik ten Hag’s side to beat Liverpool to the punch and finish fourth in the Premier League this season. His comments came after Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham United on Sunday night (May 7).

Ferdinand has noted how three of United’s last four Premier League matches are at home, adding that he would be surprised if his former team fail to finish fourth.

On BT Sport, Ferdinand said:

“If you went into that dressing room and said ‘you’ve got three out of the last four games at Old Trafford’, you’d take that.

“The players have to set the tone; they’ve not been good enough in recent weeks and they’ve got to close games out. Liverpool are hot on their heels and it doesn’t look like theyl are going to lose any of the last games - I think they win all of their last three games and it will put the pressure on, but I think United will do enough to make it into the top four. I’d be surprised if they don’t.”

Manchester United, who are currently on a two-game losing streak, will return to Premier League action with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13). They currently have a one-point lead over the fifth-placed Merseysiders with a game in hand.

