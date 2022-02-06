"Has to give us much more" - Julen Lopetegui delivers honest verdict on Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial's Sevilla debut

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has urged on-loan Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to contribute more upfront as the season progresses.

Martial made his debut for the Andalusians last night in their 0-0 draw away to Osasuna in La Liga. The Frenchman started the game in attack alongside Oliver Torres and Youssef En-Nesyri, but struggled to impact the game. Martial managed no shots on the night and was substituted in the 77th minute.

Speaking after the game, Lopetegui reviewed the 26-year-old's first match for the club since arriving in Spain in the winter transfer window.

He told Sevilla's official club website (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Anthony has to give us much more. It was his first game and adaptation is not easy, he has played little this year and he has to get into dynamics and gain minutes and confidence."

While Martial and his fellow attackers didn't have a great outing against Osasuna, Sevilla still had a big chance to win the game late on. Manu Sanchez brought down Jules Kounde inside the box just a few minutes before the final whistle. Ivan Rakitic stepped up to take the penalty but Osasuna custodian Sergio Herrera saved the effort.

The result meant second-placed Sevilla missed the chance to go within one point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who take on Granada tonight.

Anthony Martial will likely return to Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United allowed Martial to depart the club in January after he made clear his intentions to leave due to a lack of playing time. However, they still seem to view him as part of the long-term project at Old Trafford.

The loan deal to Sevilla does not include an option or obligation to buy. This means the Frenchman, who is under contract with the Red Devils until 2024, is likely to return to the club in the summer.

Martial made just 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this term before completing the move to Seville. He averaged under 40 minutes per match, recording just one solitary goal.

The French forward's steep drop in form after the 2019-20 season and the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho saw him fall down the pecking order. It remains to be seen if he can win back his place in the Red Devils' starting XI with a fruitful loan spell.

