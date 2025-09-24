Has he got a wedding to go to? Stag weekend? Birthday party?" - Pundit slams Hugo Ekitike as he gets sent off for celebration in Liverpool win

Former Chelsea midfielder has slammed Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike for his sending off against Southampton on Tuesday. He called his decision-making "brainless" and pointed out that the team will now miss him on Saturday.

Ad

The Reds hosted Southampton at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Alexander Isak gave them the lead in the 43rd minute and was subbed off at half-time for Hugo Ekitike. The striker received a yellow card in the 56th minute for throwing the ball in frustration for not getting a foul.

Shea Charles then equalized for the visitors in the 76th minute. Ekitike scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 85th minute. He took off his shirt during the celebration and was shown a second yellow card as a result. Craig Burley said on ESPN FC that the Liverpool man will get the "Ballon d'Or of Stupidity" and added:

Ad

Trending

"Every now and again, you see something that is utterly stupid and brainless, and this was one of them. Yes, they've signed Isak but he hasn't had much game time, Palace are a tough nut to crack, you want to have your best players ... and for something as stupid as this, Liverpool are going to miss him this weekend and its just bonkers.

Ad

"Has he got a wedding to go to? Stag weekend? Birthday party? something to go to this weekend. I just can't for the life of me understand how a player can forget he's been booked for dissent"

Ekitike will now serve his one-match suspension in the Reds' clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on September 27.

Ad

Liverpool boss Arne Slot reacts to Hugo Ekitike's sending off against Southampton

Arne Slot labeled Ekitike's sending off "stupid". He said that if he were in the Frenchman's position, he would've turned around to credit Federico Chiesa for the assist instead of taking his shirt off. In his post-match press conference, the Dutchman said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I told him [Ekitike] as well and I said it to numerous media already, if you score in a Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner, I can maybe understand that you’re like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do?’

Ad

"But I am old fashioned, I’m 47 and old maybe. I haven’t played at this level but I did score a few goals and if I would have scored a goal like this, I would have turned around and walked up to, in this situation, Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me.’ So, yeah, needless, not smart. You call it stupid. I call it stupid, by the way, as well.

Ad

Liverpool signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €80 million plus €12 million add-ons. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in eight appearances across competitions for them.

Following his suspension in the Premier League on Saturday, Ekitike will return to action in the UEFA Champions League on September 30. Liverpool will face Galatasaray at the Rams Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More