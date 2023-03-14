"Has been very honest" - Carlo Ancelotti responds to Eden Hazard's recent comments claiming he doesn't talk to the Real Madrid boss

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Eden Hazard's claims that the two do not communicate at Real Madrid anymore.

The Belgium international recently said in an interview that he is no longer talking to Ancelotti but that he respects the 63-year-old. Hazard was quoted as saying to Belgian outlet RTBF, via AS (h/t Football-Espana):

"There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect."

Ancelotti has now responded to the former Chelsea winger's claims. Speaking before his team's UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Liverpool tomorrow (15 March), the Italian tactician said [h/t Football-Espana]:

"The relationship is not cold. You have to value two things… Hazard has been very honest, we don’t talk a lot because… it could be a matter of character. The most important thing for me, that if we don’t talk a lot, he still respects me.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019.

The former AC Milan manager added:

"It’s The most important thing… just as I respect him. He doesn’t play because he has a lot of competition and a player in his position who is playing very well, which is Vinicius."

Hazard has featured in just seven games across competitions this season under Ancelotti. The player has confirmed his desire to stay at the club beyond the summer.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and the 32-year-old is believed to be pocketing £400,000 in weekly wages at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star's availability for Liverpool tie

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Karim Benzema is fit to feature against Liverpool in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter.

Karim Benzema in action against Liverpool.

The Frenchman scored a brace as his team won 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg on 21 February. He missed his team's 3-1 La Liga win against Espanyol on 11 March due to an ankle injury.

However, Ancelotti has now given Benzema the green light to play against the Reds. The Real Madrid manager said at his pre-match presser (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"For tomorrow he is 100 percent fit. He started to work on Sunday and has had good training sessions. He is very motivated. This is a very important competition for him, for me, for the club and for everyone."

Benzema has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 18 times in 27 games across competitions for Real Madrid. He has also never lost a game against Liverpool, with six wins and a draw in seven meetings.

He has scored six goals and provided an assist against the Merseyside giants during that time.

