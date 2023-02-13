"Has it landed yet?” - Riyad Mahrez makes hilarious tweet after missing sitter for Manchester City

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a sitter during the Cityzens' 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, 12 February. While the Algerian managed to get on the scoresheet with his well converted penalty on the stroke of half-time, he missed a gilt-edged opportunity to make it four for his team late in the game.

Rodri opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's team in the fourth minute, before Ilkay Gundogan made it two in the 39th minute. Erling Haaland was the creator-in-chief for the former Borussia Dortmund ace's goal.

Mahrez stepped up when Jack Grealish earned a penalty for his team. The Algerian converted past Emiliano Martinez with conviction.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the Villans in the 61st minute. The goal, however, proved to be a consolation.

Mahrez had the chance to make it four late in the game. After going past Villa's defense, the former Leicester City superstar skied his effort. While the chance looked harder to miss than score, Mahrez made an absolute mess of it.

The winger, however, took it in good spirits as he made a light-hearted joke after the culmination of the match. He wrote on Twitter:

"Has it landed yet ? smh."

Mahrez, 31, has scored 11 goals for Pep Guardiola's team so far this season in 28 appearances. He has five assists to his name as well. Since his 2018 arrival, the Algerian has bagged 73 goals and has provided 50 assists for Manchester City.

Guardiola's team, meanwhile, closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal with their win. They are three points behind Mikel Arteta's team, having played one game more than the Gunners. The Sky Blues have 48 points on the board after 21 league games.

Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola reached a personal landmark

Pep Guardiola has now taken charge of Manchester City for 250 Premier League games. He has won 184 of those games. The tally is 24 more than that of second-placed Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager won 160 of his first 250 Premier League matches.

Guardiola's stunning winning ratio is better than all of Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard has now had success in three different countries: Spain with Barcelona, Germany with Bayern Munich and England with the Cityzens.

