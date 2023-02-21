"Has been Liverpool’s best attacker" - John Barnes snubs Mo Salah as he names the Anfield club's 'most dangerous player' this season

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes has snubbed Mohamed Salah and picked Darwin Nunez as the Reds' most dangerous player. He believes that the Uruguayan striker works hard for the team even if he hasn't scored as many as he should have this season.

Nunez has been under pressure at Liverpool as he is yet to hit the ground running since joining from Benfica for a club-record €100 million last summer. He has scored six goals in the Premier League from his 17 matches so far.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets ahead of Liverpool's first-leg UEFA Champions League last 16 clash against Real Madrid on February 21, Barnes said:

"Mohammed Salah is obviously the first name that springs to mind but I also think Nunez has been L'pool's best attacker. As much as he hasn't scored as he would like he's dangerous, he works hard for the team and he's just been our most dangerous player."

John Barnes's advice to Liverpool star

John Barnes commented on Darwin Nunez earlier this season and asked him to learn from Miguel Almiron. The Liverpool legend claimed the Newcastle United winger has shown the players how to keep working hard and scoring goals for the team.

He told BonusCodeBets in December:

"Well once again, similar to Darwin Nunez, when Miguel Almiron was missing chances and not playing well, the fans stuck with him, the players stuck with him. The team started to play well and now you can see, the goal he scored against Leicester, he had the composure. Before, he was missing those chances."

Almiron was heavily criticized for his lack of goal contributions in previous seasons but he has registered 10 goals in 23 league games this season. Barnes believes Nunez should learn from the Paraguayan winger, as he said:

"I think Nunez can look at that situation and say that he's been through something similar and with the right support, because Almiron is a good player, as is Darwin Nunez, you can gain more confidence. When you're giving a hundred percent, the players, the manager and the fans keep supporting you, that's what's happened to Almiron."

He added:

"He (Almiron) hasn't become a better player all of a sudden. That talent has always been there but it's that confidence he's gained from the support of the fans, the players and the manager."

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. Nunez has scored three goals in six matches in the European competition this season.

