"Has the personality and the character" - Arsenal legend says new Manchester United signing should replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain 

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Christian Eriksen should replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain.

Prior to the start of the season, newly appointed Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag announced his decision to retain Maguire as the club captain. However, the England international has been forced to watch the Red Devils in action from the sidelines after being restricted to the bench.

The former Leicester City defender started the first two games of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. After losing both those matches, the Englishman has been benched in the league with United winning the next four matches.

World Cup-winning former France midfielder Petit has urged Ten Hag to hand the armband over to Eriksen from Maguire.

Petit also stated that serial winner Raphael Varane would have also been a good choice due to his immense experience at the highest level. However, he claimed that the Frenchman is not a captain material.

The former Arsenal midfielder has insisted that Eriksen would be a good choice for the captaincy as he possesses the attributes to lead the team. He told LordPing.co.uk, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Raphael Varane has played at a very good level, but he's very shy and doesn't have the temper or the personality to be the Manchester United captain.”

He added:

“The one player that should receive the Manchester United captaincy is Christian Eriksen. He has the personality and the character and he always gives the best version of himself on the pitch.”

In Maguire's absence, Bruno Fernandes has been handed the armband and he has led the team to four wins on the trot so far.

Maguire returned to the starting lineup in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League opener against Real Sociedad last week but they lost 1-0.

Christian Eriksen has been a solid addition to Manchester United this summer

Christian Eriksen was one of the five players to sign for Manchester United this summer and the Dane has made quite an impression at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has joined the Red Devils on a free transfer following his contract expiring at Brentford.

The Danish playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch while representing his country at the Euros last year.

He was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) which saw his contract terminated at Inter Milan due to Serie A restrictions.

The Dane had a brilliant six-month spell with Brentford during the second half of last season, contributing one goal and four assists in 11 matches.

However, his contract with the Bees expired in the summer and he joined the Red Devils.

Manchester United's decision to land the flamboyant midfielder on a free transfer this summer has proven to be an excellent decision for the club. He has registered just one assist in seven matches so far but has been the orchestrator for almost every United play.

