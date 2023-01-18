"Has the physical power to compete with them" - Ten Hag explains why Manchester United star Luke Shaw played as CB against Man City 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared some insights into Luke Shaw's resurgence this season following his excellent performance against Manchester City.

The Red Devils beat their city rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on January 14. Even though Ten Hag had Lisandro Martinez available for the game, he chose to play Luke Shaw as his team's left-side centre-back.

He showed a lot of confidence in the Englishman, who lost his place in the squad after their 4-0 hammering against Brentford in Gameweek 2. However, the fullback has found his way back into the Manchester United XI and is now a key player for Ten Hag.

After the clash against Manchester City, the Dutch tactician explained his decision to play Luke Shaw as a centre-back against the prolific Erling Haaland. Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It is a big decision but I think when you analyse the profile of (Erling) Haaland and the combination with (Kevin) De Bruyne it was also the right decision.

"Because Luke has the physical power to compete with them and also has the tactical view to make the right decision and technical skills to play in that position."

He added:

"So I think it matched really well but I think in other games he can contribute even more on the left in the wide positions, so it’s a tactical choice and we can see from game to game what we need.

"And I think we have more players in our squad who have the capacity to be multi-functional and we can use that as a weapon in games."

The Manchester United boss also spoke about Luke Shaw's mindset after he was dropped following the Brentford defeat. Ten Hag said:

"I like that he’s so honest. After the second game he didn’t play and said: ‘I fully understand, my performance is not right.’

"But from the first day in training at pre-season he was working really hard and you can see when he has the right approach he’s a top player - I don’t mean only as a team player, he’s a leader."

He added:

"He’s showed a lot of leadership capacities - he’s the example at this moment - and with his skills and with his physical power he brings a lot to the team. But now also with his mentality. He’s an example of how to win big games.

"I’m really happy with his development. I think it’s been huge either at centre-half or left full back, he’s a great player and a great personality for the dressing room."

Luke Shaw's career at Manchester United

Luke Shaw moved to Manchester United from Southampton in 2014 for around £30 million, making him the most expensive teenager at the time.

After starting decently, he suffered a horrific double leg fracture in 2015 that kept him out of action for a year. While it took him a while to get back into the thick of things, he eventually became a key player for the Red Devils and England.

Overall, he has played 234 games for the Manchester United so far, contributing four goals and 24 assists. Shaw has also won 28 caps for the Three Lions, recording three goals and nine assists.

