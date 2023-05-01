"Has a real presence about him" - Jamie Redknapp wowed by Liverpool and Manchester United target's performances this season 

Former Premier League star Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Liverpool and Manchester United target Joao Palhinha, stating that the midfielder has been an exceptional signing for Fulham.

Palinha, who joined Fulham from Sporting Lison for a £20 million fee last summer, has been a regular under Marco Silva this season. According to reports from Portugal (via Express), his displays for Fulham have impressed Liverpool and Manchester United, with both teams looking to bolster their midfield this summer.

Amid rumors of Palhinha’s summer exit, former Reds midfielder Redknapp assessed the player’s performance this season, claiming that he knows how to command respect in midfield. On Sky Sports Premier League, Redknapp said:

“He has been a brilliant signing. £20 million. He has got a real knowledge and nous of where he should be. He picks the right pass.

“He has a real presence about him. He is a fantastic signing for them.”

Sporting are reportedly entitled to 10% of the profit should the Whites decide to sell Palhinha. So, Fulham are likely to demand a handsome fee from prospective suitors if they make the decision to cash in this summer.

The Portugal international has thus far featured in 35 games for the Craven Cottage outfit this season, scoring four times across competitions. His contract with Fulham runs until June 2027.

Manchester United and Liverpool eyeing move for Jean-Clair Todibo

In addition to Joao Palhinha, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to lock horns for the services of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo. According to a report via Get French Football News (GFFN), the Premier League heavyweights are interested in the defender from French club Nice and could make their moves this summer. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 outfit want around £26.5 million for the versatile defender.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool could use reinforcements at the back. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof facing uncertain futures, Todibo could serve as a solid backup for the first-choice centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Similarly, the Merseysiders could use someone who is less injury-prone than Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to cover Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back. Additionally, since Todibo can also operate as a full-back, he could also come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold when required.

In addition to Liverpool and Manchester United, Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old defender.

Todibo has thus far played in 99 games for Nice since February 2021, scoring twice.

