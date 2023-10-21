"Has a real problem on his hands" - Pat Nevin highlights how 28-year-old Chelsea star troubled Arsenal man

Pat Nevin declared that Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling gave Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko a tough outing during the Blues' 2-2 deadlock with the Gunners.

Sterling was instrumental in drawing a penalty for his side in the opening half, causing problems for Zinchenko, who struggled to contain his explosive bursts down the flank.

Nevin, discussing the match in real-time for the BBC, pointed out the tactical dilemma Zinchenko faced against Sterling (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Zinchenko has a real problem on his hands. A nominal left-back that we know likes to step up into midfield, but every time he does Sterling has him in behind."

Elevating his game this season, Sterling has been a force, especially ahead of the recent international hiatus. The winger dazzled in the Blues' 4-1 demolition of Burnley, notching a goal and also winning a crucial penalty.

This exhibition of form is a stark contrast to his debut season at Stamford Bridge, where he netted a mere six goals throughout the Premier League campaign. It has been a season of revival for the 28-year-old, who was affected by a lackluster performance last term, mirroring the Blues' subpar finish in the bottom half.

Arsenal showed resilience to come back against Chelsea and draw 2-2

Arsenal showcased their mettle by coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Chelsea, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Blues drew first blood, courtesy of a penalty kick executed by Cole Palmer. VAR came into play, ruling that William Saliba had handled the ball in the box, and Palmer sent goalkeeper David Raya in the wrong direction to open the scoring.

Extending their lead, Mykhailo Mudryk seized on a glaring error by Raya. While attempting to cross the ball to Raheem Sterling, Mudryk’s effort eluded Raya and nestled into the back of the net, catching him off balance at the near post.

However, the Blues' fortress crumbled when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made a costly error with a poor pass that fell straight to Gunners' midfielder Declan Rice. The midfielder wasted no time, converting the blunder into a goal by finding the bottom-left corner of the net.

Arsenal then completed their comeback late on, as Leandro Trossard got on the end of a pinpoint Bukayo Saka cross, poking it past Sanchez to even the scores.

Looking ahead, Chelsea are slated to take on Brentford next Saturday (October 28) in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Arsenal will make their way to face Sevilla in a Champions League fixture on Tuesday (October 25).