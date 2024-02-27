“Has been a revelation” - Dion Dublin lavishes praise on Arsenal star amid impressive run of form

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. The former Manchester United man stated that the 25-year-old has been a key reason behind the Gunners' strong title charge this season.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Dublin said:

“They’re up against two sides who won’t waver at all, Arsenal are saying they are here to stay. They’re playing good football, and their big names are consistently playing well. Odegaard has been great, Saka has been great, Rice, yeah Jorginho has come in, but Rice has been a revelation. At the right time they’re putting this form together."

Last season, Arsenal led the way for most of the campaign before faltering towards the end as Manchester City lifted the Premier League. The race for the title seems to be closer this season, with Liverpool also joining the two sides. The Reds are currently at the top (60), with City a point off in second (59) and the Gunners a point further behind in third (58).

Rice has been instrumental as Mikel Arteta's side look to change their fortunes from the 2022-23 season. Arriving from West Ham United for £100 million, the midfielder has hit the ground running with the North Londoners, playing a key role in the midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and getting six assists.

Arsenal still maintaining interest in Chelsea winger: Reports

Mudryk has struggled at Chelsea.

Arsenal are still interested in signing Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are keen on signing the struggling winger after being beaten to his signature by Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side had earmarked the 22-year-old as a priority signing in the 2023 winter transfer window. However, the deal was hijacked by the Blues, who ended up signing him from Shakhtar Donetsk for an initial €70 million.

Mudryk has had a difficult start to life in England with just four goals and three assists this season. The emergence of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke has seen him lose regular playing time.

Thus, the report claims that Chelsea could look to loan the player to get him regular game time for development. A full sale is also possible but highly unlikely. In this regard, Arsenal have emerged as the main candidates to complete a temporary deal for the attacker next summer.