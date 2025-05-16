"Has saved us on so many occasions", "Won us 12 points this season" - Fans praise Chelsea star after 1-0 Manchester United win

Chelsea fans were full of praise for defender Marc Cucurella after his goal helped them secure a vital win over Manchester United. The Blues claimed all three points from their final home game of the season thanks to a 1-0 win orchestrated by Cucurella's contribution.

Enzo Maresca's side lost at Newcastle United last weekend, leaving them needing two wins from their last two league games to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. The Blues were without some of their key players, including the suspended Nicolas Jackson and ineligible Jadon Sancho, for the game against Ruben Amorim's side.

Chelsea made three changes from the side that suffered a defeat on Tyneside, with the trio of Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, and Tyrique George coming into the XI. Marc Cucurella started at left-back, as usual, and put on an impressive showing for the side. He had the freedom to join the attacking line in his inverted full-back role, and he put it to good use in the second half of a tight contest.

Cucurella stole into the box to score his seventh goal of the season, by far his best tally as a professional footballer, in the 71st minute. The Spaniard was the recipient of high praise from the fans, many of whom took to X to praise him. A fan admitted that he has saved the club so many times this season.

"Marc Cucurella has saved us on so many occasions!!!", they wrote.

Another fan questioned how he has won his side so many points this season.

"Cucurella has legit won us like 12 points this season, how’s that even possible", they wondered.

A fan praised the former Brighton & Hove Albion man for his impact in becoming one of the best players for Chelsea this season.

"Cucurella, honestly, just deserves endless respect. Flawless practically every game and his goal-scoring has now become a true game-changer. The perseverance as well to get past the rocky start to his Chelsea career. An absolute favourite now.", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that people's opinion of the left-back determines their football knowledge.

"If you don’t rate Cucurella, you don’t know football", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Cucurella has greatly covered his side's attacking flaws this year.

"Cucurella has spent 2025 saving this embarrassing forward line time after time🤣🤣🤣", they wrote.

Marc Cucurella has scored more goals this year than any of his Chelsea teammates, coming to the fore at a time when their forwards have struggled in front of goal. The 26-year-old has scored more goals across all competitions this season than any other Premier League defender, making the most of his role in Enzo Maresca's system.

Manchester United set unwanted record in Chelsea defeat

Manchester United have made an unwanted entry into their club's history books after their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. The Red Devils suffered an 18th league defeat of the season, leaving them in 16th place with 39 points after 37 rounds of matches.

Ruben Amorim's side have not won a league match since a 3-0 win over the relegated Leicester City on March 16th, a run of eight games. The defeat at Stamford Bridge ensured that the Red Devils will fail to win consecutive league games this season for the first time in their history.

Amorim has led the side to win just six of his 26 league games in charge since his appointment in November. The Red Devils appear set to finish the season in a new record-low position, as they will not be able to finish higher than 14th if results go their way on the final day.

