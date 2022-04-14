"Has to start against Manchester City" - Liverpool fans thrilled with star's fantastic display against Benfica

Liverpool fans online have heaped praise on the performance put in by forward Roberto Firmino against Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Both sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Anfield, with Firmino scoring a second-half brace. However, the Reds went through to the semifinals after winning the two-legged tie 6-4 on aggregate.

They will now face La Liga side Villarreal in the last-four. The Yellow Submarine caused an upset by knocking out Bayern Munich in their quarterfinals.

Roberto Firmino scored his first goal of the game at the 55th minute mark after Diogo Jota found him unmarked in the box which resulted in an easy tap-in. The Brazilian international scored his second and the Reds' third 10 minutes later after converting from a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.

Liverpool fans online were in awe of Roberto Firmino once again after the forward was handed a rare start. Some have even suggested that the 30-year-old forward should start in their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

FACTOS 👍 @Stevethekop Firmino should start against City Firmino should start against City

J7 @lfcJ7_ idk what it is but a Firmino goal just hits different idk what it is but a Firmino goal just hits different

𝒌 @karlaslfc firmino is not a cult hero, he’s a liverpool legend and always will be firmino is not a cult hero, he’s a liverpool legend and always will be

‏ً @3Kashaveli Firmino is a very healthy CL legacy Firmino is a very healthy CL legacy

Samuel @SamueILFC Firmino man, be selfish for once Firmino man, be selfish for once 😂

Ben Webb @BenWebbLFC Absolutely adore Bobby Firmino. Absolutely adore Bobby Firmino.

Moë 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Are Winning De WC @Moe_y11 Firmino is having one of the most underrated seasons ngl Firmino is having one of the most underrated seasons ngl

🗼 @UsmanIfc Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor: Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor: https://t.co/4QVxSfxQsh

Roberto Firmino has found it hard to get regular game time this season due to various injuries and the emergence of Diogo Jota. However, the forward usually performs whenever called upon by manager Jurgen Klopp.

As things stand, Roberto Firmino has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 30 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

However, it is worth noting that Firmino's long-term future at Liverpool is still in doubt. The Brazilian forward currently has less than six months remaining on his current contract. There have been no advancements in the negotiations which could see him leave Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool will now shift their attention to the FA Cup semifinals

Liverpool will now turn their attention towards the semifinals of the FA Cup. The Reds have been drawn alongside their Premier League title-rivals Manchester City to battle for a place in the final.

The winner of this tie will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the showpiece game at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds drew 2-2 against Manchester City at the weekend in the Premier League. They remain a point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who are perched at the top of the table. There are seven matches remaining in the season now.

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp has not won the FA Cup since taking over the Merseyside club back in 2015. This is also his first ever semifinal in the cup competition.

The Reds have already secured one domestic trophy this season. They won the Carabao Cup back in February after beating Chelsea in the final in a penalty shootout.

